Leaks from Grêmio’s backstage cause discomfort, and Felipão fires: “Scoundrel” | Guild

As reported by the ge, a discussion in the locker room needed intervention so that the situation did not get worse soon after the defeat to Sport, on Sunday. There were also debates about the team’s style of play and what could be changed. The topic deserved questions to the coach during the interview last night.

– It’s a lie, it’s a lie, it’s a lie! Whoever passes it on to you (information), whoever has this attitude, is a cad. We have never had any situation that is different from all the situations I have experienced in football for 50 years. The technician goes, delivers his talk and then lets the team members talk. We had a relationship problem that existed during the game against Sport. Then we came back and heard some statements. Whoever passes on to you is a liar and a crook – snapped Felipão.

Despite having raised the tone and expressed an indignation, Felipão stated that he is not worried about the leaking of information from the backstage of the club. As much as the subject generates news in the press, the coach focuses on the commitment he has to the group.

– I don’t worry, it’s not my job. My role is to train the team. If someone passes by and you have this connection, believe them, not us. Keep it up. We are telling the whole truth. But if there is someone in our group, within Grêmio, who has different interests, what are we going to do? – Scolari continued.

The tricolor commander reaffirmed that the squad is committed to taking Grêmio out of the relegation zone and the crisis installed in the Arena. Despite this, he confirmed that there was a “relationship problem” between the players last Sunday.

– We can do what I have been saying: work, correct and get out of this situation. We are able to do that. But if the information comes out of there, I can’t do anything. I can only work with my group of players and see if that doesn’t influence our relationship at all. That’s what I’ve said so far. Listen to the word, work and let’s get the results among us. We won’t have any help from outside – he amended.