Léo Dias confuses Karol Conká with Thelma on a date with Juliette

Juliette and Karol Conká together? According to journalist Léo Dias, the two would have met, but that was not what happened. In fact, the BBB21 winner did meet BBB20 champion Thelma Assis, and the journalist got confused when he saw photos on social media. the champions of Big Brother Brazil had a meeting during the Glamor Generation 2021 this Wednesday (6th). The event brought together several celebrities and internet figures this year.

On social media, Léo headlined “Juliette meets Karol Conka. See images”. In the publication’s photos were prints of the woman from Paraíba hugging Thelma, who did not show her face in the images. Because of the doctor’s hairstyle, the journalist may have been confused, as Karol has already worn the same hairstyle a few times.

After the gaffe, the journalist excluded the publication, but netizens were attentive and commented on the matter. “This leo days pushes a lot KJKJKJKJK”, commented an Internet user on the profile Blog Cereja Negra, on Instagram. “Karol would never do that, my mamacita is too wonderful to need media approval.” defended a fan of the rapper who was “cancelled” by the public in the Globo reality show.

More people criticized the columnist for Metrópoles there: “Leo Dias who doesn’t even gossip on my street, wants to be the first to tell the gossip but passes it all wrong.“, “to be embarrassed is his name”. There were also those who argued that Thelma did not like Juliette at BBB21. “Is it over there [Thelma] I didn’t like Juliette! I only talked about Gil! I do not know”, stated a follower.

The Glamor Generation is an annual event that serves to highlight women who deserve recognition for their achievements throughout the year. There are countless categories to highlight different types of artists, content creators, singers, among others. Among the many women who went through the pink carpet, in addition to Juliette and Thelma, were Duda Beat, Rafa Kalimann, Liniker and the presenter, Sabrina Sato.

Using Instagram, Juliette showed how the Stories event was like. When she went on stage, she was awarded by the hand of Sabrina Sato. The Record presenter dared in the pink and black polka dots look, in addition to the bold glasses. “Ready to present #GeraçãoGlamour2021 alongside amazing women’, declared on his profile, receiving numerous praise from followers and fans.

Karol Conka did not participate in the event, but appeared on social networks to promote “Subida”, his new single, which won a video on October 1st. After months “cancelled”, the artist celebrated the affection of the fans and the public’s first demonstration of love on a trip to Maceió, Alagoas. There, the famous one stayed at the home of the influencer Carlinhos Maia, who received her very well, and they became friends.

“I’m receiving so much love in Maceió that I already want to come and live here. I almost cried with the speech of everyone who stopped me to take a picture. Love saves real, and I’m already caught up in that feeling. Thank you guys”, said to “Mamacita”. Despite the rejection, she left the program and made her documentary “A Vida After Tombo” for GloboPlay.