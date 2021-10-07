Leonor Correa publishes a photo of Faustão’s team in the Band

the team of Faustão in Band, new program of Faust Silva, is already working full steam ahead on formatting the attraction. Leonor Correa, sister of the presenter and director of pictures of the new program, posted a photo on a social network that brings together several of the professionals who make up the novelty.

In the photo, it is possible to see about 100 of the professionals who will work behind the scenes of Faustão na Band. “Team @faustaonaband. Proud to be part of a team full of determination, positive energy and good people. Thanks for the trust @crisgomes. Example of a leader”, published Leonor.

Several of the professionals from the extinct Domingão do Faustão are part of the team for the new attraction. Among them, director Cris Gomes, creative director Luciana Cardoso and production coordinator José Armando Vanucci.

According to information from Cristina Padiglione, F5 columnist, the team is already working on external recordings, while the set continues to be built in the Band’s biggest studio, in Morumbi. Faustão na Band should debut in January 2022 and will air from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 pm to 10:45 pm.

Check out the photo posted by Leonor Correa: