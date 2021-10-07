Letitia Wright is accused of spreading her ANTI-VACCINE ideas on the set of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Letitia Wright, Shuri, was accused of continuing to spread anti-vaccine ideas on the set of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘ even after apologizing for posting an anti-vaccine video last year.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, wright is spreading rumors on the film set and sharing his skeptical ideas about COVID-19 vaccines.

“A source revealed that she continues to spread rumors about COVID-19 vaccines in production going on in Atlanta,” the website said.

Last year, the actress apologized after posting a video of the speaker tomi arayomi, a senior leader at Light London Church, questioning the COVID-19 vaccine; it casts doubt on climate change and shows hostility towards China and Trans people.

After the controversy, wright posted an apology on Twitter, stating:

“My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was that it raised my concerns about what the vaccine contains and what we are putting into our bodies. Nothing else.”

Enjoy watching:



my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else. — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020

The artist even responded by name to the comments, writing: “It’s not my intention to hurt anyone, nor to tell you not to take the vaccine, I’m just worried about what’s in it. Wouldn’t that be a fair question?”.