Letitia Wright would be defending anti-vaccination position on the film’s set

Shuri actress doesn’t give up on her denial views.

Letitia Wright, what reprise your role as Shuri in black panther 2, already took a stand against the vaccines that protect the covid-19 population on her Twitter, in mid-2020. Since then, the actress disappeared from the social network, but it seems that her denial speeches continued behind the scenes of the film.

Shuri against science

In a survey by The Hollywood Reporter of how the Hollywood industry is dealing with the pandemic, Letitia was singled out as one of the actresses most frequently attacking vaccination, using conspiracy arguments.

Also according to the website, she was seen defending her position firmly before her production colleagues in Atlanta, on the set where the filming of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

What has Disney done about it?

After all the controversy on her social networks, Letitia preferred to abandon her American representatives to review her speeches. In the midst of all this, the Disney announced that it will introduce stricter measures to control employees committed to following the safest prevention standards in their future productions.

From mid-October, any team that can prove that they are fully vaccinated in their new productions will have bracelets indicating their status. Those who do not commit to vaccinate will not have bracelets, signaling a greater risk to their co-workers.

It may only be a symbolic move, but it has the potential to put pressure on other employees to take the initiative to get vaccinated more urgently. What did you think of the tense situation on the recording set? Do not forget to comment and get vaccinated!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in July 2022.

