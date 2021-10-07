Likes, Photos, Messages: Why Social Media is a Nightmare for the Environment | Environment

A like on Facebook, a photo on Instagram, a video on WhatsApp. Almost automatic gestures from our everyday life that have become so normal to the point of replacing the “real” interactions between people. But most users don’t even know the environmental impact of seemingly harmless practices.

Taking the example of a simple like: when you click on the little heart, your phone sends the “order” through the modem and it goes down by copper cables to the underground network, where it will go towards the sea. Through submarine cables, the tanned ride travels thousands of kilometers to a data center of the social network in question, where it is recorded and stored. Then it goes all the way back to your “liked” friend’s screen – as well as the entire network that will have access to that information.

This is explained by the French journalist Guillaume Pitron, author of a worldwide investigation that resulted in the book L’enfer numérique, voyage au bout d’un like, which can be translated into “Digital Hell, journey to the end of a like”.

“We have difficulty realizing that to send a like, we mobilize a structure that, as Greenpeace called it, is the largest that man has ever built in its history”, he points out. “This infrastructure that allows us to live connected is made up of millions of kilometers of undersea cables and data storage centers. A like goes thousands of kilometers until it notifies my friend, who is often two meters away from me.”

The same dynamic happens with photos, emails, videos and all kinds of digital interaction between people. To handle so much network activity, Guillaume gives the example of Facebook, which built a mega data storage center in Sweden for 800 million European, African and Middle Eastern users.

“The tango goes almost as far as Lapland, in a small town called Lulea, almost in the Arctic circle, and then goes in the opposite direction to the south, in Côte d’Ivoire, for example. In this process, it will be stored under tens of meters of snow, at -40°C – because, believe it if you can, the tannee needs cold to be stored correctly”, he explains. “Servers heat up a lot, at 60°C, which means that we cannot store data in a center where the ambient temperature is already high.”

However, these data centers are spread around the world. There are already more than 3 million across the planet, after all the issue also represents a geopolitical challenge of digital sovereignty.

Senegal recently opened the largest data center in West Africa. The structure is cooled 24 hours a day, which generates colossal energy consumption. But greater physical proximity to users also brings benefits from an environmental point of view.

“Information that travels less leads to fewer kilometers and, according to some specialists I interviewed for the book, this would consume less energy”, comments Pitron. “However, we are all in a logic of producing more and more data, of using this data more and more, and we are heading towards an increasingly developed internet. The ecological question ends up not being asked, after all, the internet is power, it is money, it is geopolitics”, stresses the French journalist.

And all this without mentioning the garbage itself: the devices, chargers, screens, cables and so many other equipment needed for connections. Producing increasingly powerful phones today requires at least 60 different materials, mostly metals, says Pitron.

“We produce, each year, the equivalent of 5,000 Eiffel Towers in electronic waste. And we only accumulate more: we buy 1.4 billion cell phones in the world per year. We already have 34 billion computer equipment in circulation”, he informs.

“With the expansion of the digital universe, with the internet of objects, everything will be connected. The cars will be, all the objects, the animals, the trees, they will all be connected because they will have information that will have a value”, he says.

How to behave more environmentally responsible in this context? The first step is to think twice before submitting a photo or video – are they really that important, asks Pitron? Then stop changing your device every year. To be able to use a cell phone for as long as possible, they must be repairable and, at the end of their life, recyclable.