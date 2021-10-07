Live football, motivated, Sport welcomes Youth in the 24th round of Serie A, check out the squads and where to watch

Sport and Youth play a game in this live football this Wednesday (6), which promises to be very favorable at all times for the 24th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A. Check out everything that will happen in this game on our website Tech News.

Sport and Youth in live football duel for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship of Serie A, at Arena Pernambuco, at 19:00 (Brasilia time) and will have the broadcast of closed channels of Premiere

A game that promises a lot of things, especially a good opportunity for Sport to lean on the fight to get out of the last positions. On the sides of Juventude, a triumph would help to distance themselves in the fight for the last positions.

Read too: Live football: Corinthians welcomes desperate Bahia at the opening of the 24th round of Serie A, check out the lineups

Live Football: A Game of Risk

Faced with the good victory achieved at Arena do Grêmio by 2-1, Sport wants to play an impeccable match against Juventude soon. Therefore, the mistakes made at the end of the second stage against Grêmio cannot happen again.

Knowing this hypothesis, therefore, the coach Gustavo Florentín, still tries to find a formation that is at least satisfactory. However, great care is not enough for the confrontation soon, so as not to have future problems.

Still under judicial imbroglios due to the improper selection of Pedro Henrique, the Pernambuco team wants to forget about these details and focus on leaving the relegation zone. So focus on trying to win the competition.

On the sides of Juventude, the team’s invincibility has been impressing many commentators and much of the media in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. So it’s game to get the 3 points.

Main name of the team in the last rounds, Guilherme Castilho is confirmed for the duel soon; while Ricardo Bueno is still in doubt.

Read too: Live football, Náutico and Goiás make a balanced confrontation in Serie B

Probable match lineups

Sport: Mailson; Ewerthon, Thyere, Sabino and Sander; Marcão, Zé Welison, Hernanes and Gustavo; Everaldo and Mikael.

Youth: Douglas; Michel Macedo, Vitor Mendes, Quintero (Rafael Forster) and William Matheus; Dawhan, Jadson and Guilherme Castilho; Capixaba, Marcos Vinícios and Roberson (Ricardo Bueno)

Technical sheet of the clash