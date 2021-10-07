Lucas Penteado’s advisor denies accusations against the actor

Earlier this Wednesday, October 6th, Lucas Penteado’s advisors posted on the actor’s official Instagram profile to comment on the case involving his ex-fiancée, Julia Franhani, and also to clarify about the paternity investigation.

“Lucas Penteado’s Assessoria clarifies that the actor never intended his ex-fiancée to be the target of offenses and threats on social networks after the live he made on Instagram last September 30th. As a result, soon after, Lucas asked on his social networks that the attacks on her cease immediately. The actor also clarifies that on the day of the events he was not drunk or would have used drugs before going live that night, which can be attested by witnesses. In the same sense, Lucas says that he did not steal or appropriate any object or belongings of the ex-fiancée, such as cell phone and documents, as well as not invading her privacy, nor changing her passwords on social networks and applications. Lucas Penteado, his family and staff are available to dialogue with Julia Franhani’s family.

Paternity Investigation

Regarding the paternity investigation process proposed by a former girlfriend, the actor clarifies that she had already proposed the same action in 2016, but after Lucas was submitted to a DNA test at the IMESC (Institute of Social Medicine and Criminology of São Paulo ), the result was negative, and the 2 experts from the Official Institute concluded that Lucas did not erto the child’s biological father. If in fact he were the father, the actor would never exempt himself from his responsibilities and would certainly recognize and fully exercise paternity. Lucas is at the disposal of the Judiciary Branch to be summoned and, if necessary, undergo a new DNA test.

LUCAS REBATE FORMER-IN-LAW

Lucas Penteado went to Instagram to refute the claims of his ex-mother-in-law, Domenica Franhani, who accused him of having stolen her daughter Júlia Franhani’s cell phone and documents.

“The best reception I’ve had so far since leaving the BBB is this one. The madman gave two phones, gave a hat… I posted it so you know I don’t need to steal anything from anyone” said the ex-BBB. Lucas had opened a live on Instagram to accuse Julia of cheating on him with a security guard.

Domenica asked on her social networks for her daughter’s ex-fiancé to return the stolen items. “Return Julia’s phone, documents and belongings. This is a crime of misappropriation,” he wrote.

THE VERSION OF JÚLIA FRANHANI

According to Júlia, the betrayal never happened and she just went to the condominium security guard for help after Lucas arrived home “upset”. After the actor’s live accusing the then fiancée of betrayal, the ex-BBB made a post on his networks promising everything was fine and that they were settling down, which the young woman said was a lie.

“He stole my cell phone. Changed the passwords of all my social networks to try to shut me up so I wouldn’t tell the truth. This post of his is a liar, it’s all over after what he did to me publicly, after the lie he invented. He was crazy and I just tried to help by calling security.” accused Julia Franhani.

The girl also said that her ex-fiancé told her that Globo’s lawyer would have prohibited Lucas Penteado from speaking and denying the story, as it would harm his image. “But it’s his lie. Globo’s lawyer didn’t say anything to him. It’s an invention. He doesn’t want to admit the mistake and even asked me to confirm the story to the press that everything would be fine in the end” she accused.

OUTPUT ON TELEVISION

On Tuesday, October 5th, Júlia gave an exclusive interview to the program “A Tarde é Sua”, presented by Sônia Abrão on RedeTV!, explaining her version of the facts, saying that Lucas was probably under the effects of drugs during the event.

“He was totally beside himself, he’s been like this since Wednesday. We had a stand-up scheduled on Thursday, but I didn’t want to go, he left and when he came back, he was more upset than usual, he arrived, turning everything over,” she said.

“He then kept accusing me of many things, clearly he wasn’t okay, and that’s when I called the concierge for help, an ambulance. They said that only I could ask, but they sent me the security to help”, explained Franhani.

Security came up and he didn’t want to open the door. I insisted for this to happen, and when Lucas opened it, I ran to the elevator, and then he opened the live and said that I was cheating on him with the security guard at that time.”

“I felt a lot of humiliation because he was beside himself, I don’t know if whoever watched was noticing, but there were people making fun of him. He doesn’t recognize that I only did this to help, otherwise something worse could have happened, I just wanted to take him to the hospital”, explained Júlia.

REMOVAL REQUEST

Asked what it was like to date Lucas Penteado, Júlia Franhani said that “there was a lot of psychological pressure”, in addition to talking about what led her to take the tranquilizers.

“Me being threatened, my mother being threatened, many attacks from many people, I didn’t know what to do. I took many doses of tranquilizer, but my mother saw it in time and managed to call a vehicle”, said the young woman.

“He didn’t look for me, and despite the great desire, I’m not going after him. He is the one who owes me an apology and explanation, as I just wanted to help him. Even his mother didn’t look for me,” she declared, crying.

Still, the reporter asked if the relationship really came to an end, and she confirmed: “Unfortunately it’s over, it can’t continue. He needs to take care of himself, take care of himself”.

Julia’s mother participated in the interview, and reinforced that she is waiting for a public retraction from Lucas Penteado about what happened.

“I have connections with me asking for a public retraction of what he did to me, with his daughter, I said that it was not a weakness for him to say he is in need of help, to recognize this, as it harmed her a lot”.