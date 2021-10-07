Luísa Sonza answers if she is single or dating

Luisa Sonza used the stories last Tuesday night (5) to answer questions from followers. The singer, who ended her relationship with vitão in August, she talked about her love life, as well as other revelations about her personal life and career.

“Are you single?” asked an internet user. Luísa, in turn, replied that “yes”. In addition, the singer was asked if she “has changed a lot in relation to her personality”, answering that “no”.

Luísa Sonza answers questions from fans – (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Stories)

Luísa and Vitão’s relationship came to an end after the attacks the singer was receiving. Despite the breakup, the singer said she wishes the artist well, even if their relationship has ended. “All this hurts me in a way that you can’t even imagine, but I want the good of him even if it has to be far from me”, said the singer, in an interview with Hugo Gloss.

Recently, Luísa made a promise to followers through Twitter, during the fall of applications. The famous said that she took a personal attitude, using internet users as evidence.

