Luxemburgo, from Cruzeiro, participates in a podcast with rapper Mano Brown

Luxembourg and Mano Brown in the 16th episode of the podcast “Mano a Mano” (Photo: Disclosure / Mano a Mano)

The Cruise technician,



Vanderlei Luxembourg



, participated in the podcast “Mano a Mano”, conducted by rapper Pedro Paulo Soares Pereira, the



Mano Brown



, member of the group Racionais MC’s and author of songs like



Loka Life I, Loka Life II, Negro Drama, Jesus Cried, From the Bridge to C, Chapter 4, Verse 3, Diary of a Prisoner, Magic Formula of Peace and Man on the Road



. The seventh episode, out of a total of 16, will air this Thursday, October 7th, on Spotify.

One of Mano Brown’s memories in the conversation with Vanderlei Luxemburgo was the title of Santos, his club of the heart, in the 2004 Brazilian Championship. “I lived this championship intensely. When Santos beat Vasco (2-1, in So Jos do Rio Preto, for the 46th round), I remember almost missing a show that day”.

Santos de Vanderlei Luxemburgo won the 2004 Brazilian with 89 points in 46 games – the competition at the time had 24 clubs. There were 27 victories, eight draws and 11 defeats, with 103 goals scored and 58 conceded. The second place, Athletico-PR, ended Serie A with 86 points.

In the chat with Mano Brown, Luxemburgo revealed his intention to consolidate a parallel project to that of coach. “My idea is to take technical courses for Brazilians within our culture, our essence, teach these people how to train from the age of eight to the professional category, show them how to form a player”.

Other topics in the conversation between Luxa and Mano Brown were politics and racism in Brazil. In several previous interviews, the coach declared himself a citizen with a left-wing stance, being an admirer of former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva.