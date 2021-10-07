Malaria vaccine is ‘historic achievement’ but will probably not be used in Brazil

by

  • André Biernath – @andre_biernath
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Newly approved immunizer has been studied since the 1980s

With 229 million cases and 409,000 deaths in 2019 alone, malaria is one of the infectious diseases that most affected humanity throughout history. And, after decades of research, we finally have a vaccine available against it.

The place that should benefit most from the measure is Sub-Saharan Africa, which concentrates the vast majority of cases and deaths from the disease: every year, more than 260,000 children under the age of five who live there die of malaria.

“This is a historic achievement. The long-awaited malaria vaccine is an advance for science, for child health and for the control of this disease”, celebrated Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of WHO.