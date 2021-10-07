Malaria vaccine is ‘historic achievement’ but will probably not be used in Brazil

André Biernath – @andre_biernath

From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

1 hour ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Newly approved immunizer has been studied since the 1980s

With 229 million cases and 409,000 deaths in 2019 alone, malaria is one of the infectious diseases that most affected humanity throughout history. And, after decades of research, we finally have a vaccine available against it.

The place that should benefit most from the measure is Sub-Saharan Africa, which concentrates the vast majority of cases and deaths from the disease: every year, more than 260,000 children under the age of five who live there die of malaria.

“This is a historic achievement. The long-awaited malaria vaccine is an advance for science, for child health and for the control of this disease”, celebrated Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of WHO.

However, despite representing great news for the whole world, the vaccine will probably not be used in Brazil, which registered around 130 thousand cases and less than 30 deaths from the disease in 2020.

That’s because the causative agent of most infections around here is the Plasmodium vivax, protozoan on which the new approved product has no effect.

What is Malaria?

This infectious disease is transmitted from the bite of family mosquitoes Anopheles, which are very common in tropical and humid regions. In some parts of Brazil they are known as the nail mosquito.

As explained above, the causative agent is protozoan Plasmodium and there are five different types of it. The most common are the falciparum, O sawvax it’s the malariae.

“The parasite that causes malaria is diverse and has a very large capacity for mutation. And this makes it almost impossible to develop immunity after infection”, explains infectologist André Siqueira, a researcher at the Evandro Chagas National Infectious Institute of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (FioCruz), in Rio de Janeiro.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Anopheles mosquitoes are the transmitters of the protozoan that causes malaria

In places with a lot of circulation of the micro-organism, it is not uncommon to find people who have had the disease dozens of times.

After entering the human body, this parasite travels through the bloodstream and settles in liver cells. After a time of maturation, it returns to the blood and invades red cells (also known as red blood cells).

During this process, liver and blood cells are destroyed, which causes symptoms such as high fever, headache, chills, body pain and loss of appetite.

“And it is worth noting that the parasite takes different forms in each of these phases, which makes it difficult to develop vaccines with good efficacy at all stages”, observes the doctor.

Next, the mosquito Anopheles it bites the person with malaria and sucks the infected blood, creating new chains of transmission in the community.

The good news is that the disease is diagnosed quickly and treatment is curative, when given at the right time. It tends to be more dangerous for individuals with compromised immune systems, the elderly and, especially, children, who are the main fatal victims of the infection.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The parasite usually invades and destroys red blood cells. In the illustration, you can see an infected drive in the center

How does the new vaccine work?

RTS,S has been developed since 1987 by British pharmaceutical GSK. After preliminary tests, the immunizing agent was evaluated in clinical trials involving human beings from the year 2000, with the support of the NGO Path and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Made from a protein from the Plasmodium falciparum and some other substances, the vaccine acts on the so-called “sporozoite” of the protozoan, which is a form it takes between the mosquito bite and the “journey” to the liver.

Just out of curiosity, this journey from the parasite from our skin to the liver tissue usually takes around 30 minutes.

The last stage of studies was completed in 2015. The final work, published in the scientific journal The Lancet, involved nearly 15,000 children from sub-Saharan Africa and proved the product to be safe and effective.

Even with the favorable results, WHO still had some reservations about the effectiveness of the RTS,S on a large scale. The first problem had to do with the vaccination schedule: to be effective, it is necessary to apply four doses to each individual. The first three are given in the fifth, sixth and seventh month of life. The fourth (and last) is offered when the baby turns 18 months old.

The organization feared that this number of applications could harm the use of other immunization agents, routine data against other diseases, and even bring a false sense of security to families who, feeling more protected, would abandon other methods of preventing malaria, such as installing mosquito nets on beds and cribs or applying repellents.

To put an end to these doubts, the WHO created in 2019 a pilot project in which the four doses of the new vaccine were applied to around 800,000 children living in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The 2019 experience in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi proved the effectiveness of the malaria vaccine

The results of the experiment were considered positive: in addition to having a good safety profile, the new vaccine prevented 40% of malaria cases and, even more importantly, reduced by 30% the most severe infections, which are related to hospitalization and death.

“If we consider that there are 260,000 deaths per year among children under the age of five, a 30% reduction is something considerable”, calculates Siqueira.

Of course, this rate of 30 or 40% is still not ideal, but it represents an important step forward and opens up the possibility for new, even more effective products to be developed from now on.

“This approval could serve as an impetus for new funding and research efforts for even better solutions,” agrees the infectious disease specialist.

The WHO highlights two other important observations from real-life experience in the three African nations: there was no relaxation of other preventive measures (such as the use of screens in bed) and the application of doses proved to be cost-effective.

“For centuries, malaria has affected sub-Saharan Africa and caused enormous personal suffering. We had been waiting for an effective vaccine and, for the first time, we can recommend the use of an immunizing agent on a large scale”, said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, regional director of the WHO for Africa.

“This represents a glimmer of hope for the continent that carries the heaviest burden of the disease and we hope that many children who will be protected from now on will grow into healthy adults.”

It’s in Brazil?

The WHO recommendation is that the new vaccine be used in regions where there is “moderate or high” transmission of the Plasmodium falciparum.

In Brazil, this is not the most frequent cause of malaria: according to the Ministry of Health, Plasmodium vivax represents 89% of the reported cases in the country, which are concentrated especially in the Amazon region.

“RTS,S, therefore, is not a vaccine with application in Brazil”, agrees Siqueira.

The good news is that new cases of this disease are falling in our country.

“Data from the PNCM (National Program for the Prevention and Control of Malaria) show that in 2019, Brazil reported 157,454 cases of malaria, a reduction of 19.1% compared to 2018, when 194,572 cases of the disease were registered in the country “, informs a bulletin published by the ministry at the end of 2020.

Credit, Ministry of Health Photo caption, Historical series shows how malaria cases have fallen in Brazil over the years

For the infectologist at FioCruz, malaria cases in Brazil are directly influenced by two factors: the organization of health systems and environmental changes.

“Often, a city mobilizes to diagnose and treat malaria. When cases drop, these programs cease to exist, which causes a new increase some time later,” he observes.

“And we also see growth occurring in areas of deforestation and mining in the Amazon”, he informs.

Brazil even has a plan to end malaria in national territory. The goal is to register less than 14 thousand cases and no deaths by 2030 and completely eliminate the transmission of Plasmodium falciparum over the next nine years.

To achieve this, it is necessary to strengthen disease surveillance systems, acquire rapid diagnostic tests, offer treatments in the public network and invest in research and development of new solutions to this problem.

Credit, Ministry of Health Photo caption, In Brazil, malaria is mainly concentrated in the Amazon

An interesting solution could be the use of a new drug called tafenoquine. Currently, the medication needs to be taken for a few days, which can be difficult for some patients.

“This drug is being studied in Manaus and Porto Velho and, if the results are positive, it could become another valuable tool to change the history of malaria”, evaluates Siqueira.

Although there are studies for the creation of a vaccine against the Plasmodium vivax, the challenge is even more complex. A 2013 article signed by experts from the University of Oxford, UK, and the University of Zurich, Switzerland, highlight the resilience of this parasite that is most common in Brazilian soil.

“O Plasmodium vivax it has sophisticated mechanisms that allow it to lie dormant for months or even years in small structures in the liver, which poses an enormous challenge for the eradication of malaria,” the authors write.

Siqueira also understands that there is less interest in developing an immunizing agent for the Plasmodium vivax. “We even have some groups that work in this area, but funding is much lower.”

According to the website ClinicalTrials.Gov, there are 10 clinical trials completed or in progress with candidates for immunization against this most common parasite in Brazil. In the case of falciparum, which is more frequent in Africa, there are 130 records of studies of this type.