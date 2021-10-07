Man earns hefty R$3.8 billion and says he will spend it on cocaine

Lottery prize had accumulated 40 consecutive times (Getty Images)

Man wins R$3.8 billion in lottery, one of the biggest prizes in US history

However, he was surprised when he said he will spend it all on a Mustang and cocaine

The reporter who interviewed him knew how to work around the situation.

The American identified only as ‘James’ left a reporter in a tight skirt when asked about the fate of his prize. The lucky one was the only one to hit the five dozen of the “Powerball”, a lottery in the United States that accumulated no less than 40 consecutive times, and took home a jackpot of R$ 3.8 billion (US$ 700 million).

“I’m definitely going to buy a new ‘tuned’ Mustang with dual exhaust and about ten pounds of cocaine, and I’ll be done,” CBS’ Shreveport affiliate told KSLA TV, as reported by the IG.

Despite her surprise, the journalist did well and replied “so you like cars? I don’t like cars, I don’t know what I would do with all that money.” See the video in English below:

Regardless of what he does with the money, James will be able to choose between receiving $496 million at once (R$2.7 billion) or splitting the prize over 29 years. Both options are subject to tax.

According to The Washington Post, this was one of the greatest awards in US history. The lucky numbers that made the American billionaire were 12, 22, 54, 66, 69 and “strong ball” was 15.