Man marries with a crockpot, but asks for a divorce four days later, alleging that she ‘only makes rice’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Facebook/Reproduction Man married with crockpot and filed for divorce four days later

A man married a crockpot and regretted the wedding four days later. The case beyond unusual happened at the end of September, in Jakarta, in the capital of Indonesia.

Khoirul Anam decided to marry the crockpot for one reason only: so that she would make rice for him every day. The boy even signed the documentation required by a notary office making the relationship between the “couple” official.

For the wedding, the crockpot was dressed in a white veil, so idealized by brides.

Then, after the marriage, the couple left for their honeymoon. Khoirul published a photo in which he is lying in bed with the pot, his “wife”. All photos have been posted to your Facebook account.

Also through the social network, the man praised his wife for being “loving”, “obedient” and that, without her, “my rice is not cooked”.

Despite the declarations of love, the Indonesian decided to separate less than a week after the wedding, claiming that the crockpot only makes rice.

The case went viral on the internet.