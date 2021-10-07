Maria Marta blames Cristina and humiliates employee

The revelations about Jose Pedro (Caio Blat) move the next chapters of the soap opera Empire, currently unhidden by TV Globo. Maria Marta (Lily Cabral) resists believing the truth after José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) fire the son and blame Cristina (Leandra Leal).

“Are you happy? Okay, right? You got what you wanted, got to fill the post that belonged to my son. I remember so well, you hanging around the company and saying you didn’t want to be recognized by Zé Alfredo under any circumstances. He fooled Zé right”, snaps Maria Marta when she comes across her stepdaughter in front of the commander’s office.

“Of course, it’s easier for you not to recognize my merit, much less your son’s mistake.” counters Cristina. Marta ignores the niece of Blush (Marjorie Estiano) and turns to Valkyrie (Ana Paula Botelho). “You know, I envy you! I wanted to be like you, to have this little job, so I didn’t have to deal with these leeches my whole life,” says the mother of Maria Clara (Andreia Horta) to the secretary.

Marta leaves the place without saying anything else. “Was that a compliment or a criticism?”, Valkyrie asks Cristina. “That was Maria Marta Mendonça Albuquerque and blah blah blah…”, speaks the ex of Vicente (Rafael Cardoso), who also withdraws.

