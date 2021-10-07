Maria Marta shocks Clara with revelation about Silviano

In the next chapters of Empire, Cora (Marjorie Estiano) continues to do everything to try to conquer José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero), even if to do so he needs to harm other people.

After trying one more time to fuck the Commander, the bitch sees that things are still complicated for her side, mainly because he doesn’t really want anything. However, in the midst of all this confusion, the boy threatens to throw her out of the car and she makes a revelation.

Scared, Cristina’s aunt (Leandra Leal) tells the truth about the relationship between Maria Marta (Lília Cabral) and Silviano (Othon Bastos), making the businessman angry. Soon after, she opens the game and is completely shaken, besides worrying about what might happen in the future between them.

In a conversation with Maria Clara (Andreia Horta) she decides to vent. “Things only tend to get worse, after the hairy secret he learned about me…”, says Marta, who is very upset with what happened. “Which?”, asks the young woman, not understanding what her mother is trying to say.

