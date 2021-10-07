Marieta Severo suffered memory loss after covid-19; why does it happen? – 10/06/2021

During a chat on the podcast ‘Novela das 9’, the actress Marieta Severo, who will act in the production a place in the sun, he said that he continues to suffer from the sequelae caused by covid-19 even months after his recovery.

‘I was very fatigued and had problems with memory lapses. I have an 18 year old granddaughter who has had it twice, and she told me about it. Andréia Horta too. We both had it together, so when we got back to recording, it was really supportive for each other,’ he said.

Why do some people who have had covid-19 suffer from memory lapses?

According to neurosurgeon Feres Chaddad, a professor at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo), the effects on memory are caused when the virus reaches the brain, and this can happen in two different ways.

“Sars-CoV-2 can enter through the nose and the olfactory pathway, through which it passes, allows the virus to arrive directly in the hippocampus, region of the temporal lobe”, explains the doctor.

And the hippocampus is the part of the brain responsible for creating short-lived memories. Once there, the coronavirus alters cell function, causing changes especially in less-old memories.

Another way the virus uses to reach the region, explains Chaddad, is through the bloodstream, and it can cause the same effects.

Does the memory go back to how it was before?

“What we recommend is patient rehabilitation [cada caso é analisado individualmente], but we still don’t know if the memory comes back completely. It is a very new disease to estimate the time or percentage of recovery”, points out the neurosurgeon.