Marieta Severo talks about covid-19 sequels and impact on work

posted on 10/06/2021 10:43 am



(credit: Globo/João Miguel Júnior)

After a few months of hospitalization to treat covid-19, actress Marieta Severo said she still lives with sequelae of the disease. To podcast Nov. 9, the 74-year-old actress spoke about the symptoms she still has and how this impacted her during the recording of the next 9 pm soap opera, a place in the sun.

Marieta said that her granddaughter had already warned her about some of the symptoms: “I was very fatigued and had memory lapse problems. I have an 18-year-old granddaughter who had it twice and she told me about it.”

The actress says that she had support from Andréia Horta, an actress who will also be on the soap opera and who had the disease: “Andréia Horta did too. We both had it together, so when we returned to recording, it was a great support for each other.”

“She was wonderful to me, we understood each other. When one looked at each other’s faces and said ‘oops’ (simulating a reaction to forgetfulness)… I saw it was a sequel. These sequels are decreasing, but we know that they can get in ways you don’t appreciate very much. It’s a very treacherous disease,” he blurted out.

The soap opera

About participation in a place in the sun, Marieta highlighted, without spoiling, some qualities of the new character who will play: “She is a struggling woman who has gone through very terrible things in life, but who has a very hopeful and positive outlook. And a wisdom in life… is a woman deeply concerned about the people around her.”

“She has human causes, she is moved by the human being. She is a character who has a text that overflows a lot with this wisdom of hers. Several times I found myself reading and saying: ‘Oh, that’s cool for me too!’. I love it. Grandma Noca!” he finished.