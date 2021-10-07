Marina gets stomped on her foot when taking care of a horse

This afternoon, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Marina Ferrari got in the way when taking care of the Colorado horse and was stomped on her foot.

It all started when the horse’s signal rang, indicating that the influencer should take the horse out of the outdoor area and take it to the stall. As she prepared to carry out the task, Marina already expressed nervousness.

“Where’s Bill, huh? I wanted him to help me. I’m afraid the horse doesn’t want to go back to the place,” said the girl, looking for the farmer of the week.

After entering the space where the horse was, closed with a fence, Marina left the gate open. The pawn approached the animal to secure it with the rope, but it advanced towards the open gate and left, free.

“Wait! Bill! He got away!” he yelled.

Victor Pecoraro and other pedestrians watched the scene from the area near the pool, and told Marina that she should have roped the animal. The pawn said that he knew, but that the horse ran away from her. Marina continued, tense, trying to surround the horse, which continued to evade the participant’s attempts.

“He’s not very nice,” said the girl, who soon managed to arrest Colorado. The horse, however, was skittish and when trying to get away from Marina, he ended up stepping on her foot.

The pawn shrieked and walked away. In the sequence, the camera was cut. Shortly after, it was possible to see farmer Gui Araujo taking care of the animal alongside Lary Bottino. He brushed the animal’s fur for a few minutes and managed to get it to the stall.

Marina also burned her hair

It’s not the first time that Marina Ferrari gets in the way of reality. Yesterday afternoon, the girl was scared when she accidentally set her hair on fire. The influencer was preparing a dish when she stretched out over the burning stove, touching her hair to the flame and setting the locks on fire.

The Farm 2021: Horse steps on Marina Ferrari’s foot Image: Playback/PlayPlus