Mark Zuckerberg recovers half of what he lost in his fortune on Facebook’s ‘tragic day’ | Economy

Facebook co-founder and main shareholder of the company, Mark Zuckerberg, regained half of what he had lost in his equity on “dark Monday” to the social network. According to Forbes magazine’s ranking of billionaires in real time, the businessman’s fortune touched US$ 120 billion again this Wednesday (6).

Earlier in the week, Facebook’s shares had fallen by nearly 5%, after the disclosure of the source who leaked internal company documents over the weekend and a global scale service crash throughout the afternoon.

With the blow to the company, Zuckerberg lost about $6 billion on Monday alone. The businessman’s equity was US$ 116.8 billion. This Wednesday, it rose to US$ 119.4 billion.

Zuckerberg remains the sixth richest person in the world. The leader is the entrepreneur and founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, which holds US$201.2 billion. Ahead of the Facebook leader are names like Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Bernard Arnault (LVMH), Bill Gates (Microsoft) and Larry Ellison (Oracle).

What changes is that the difference between Zuckerberg and Ellison now is one of “only” $400 million.

Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, 37, worked as a product manager at the company and was responsible for election-related projects. She revealed her identity last Sunday (3) in an interview with the American broadcaster “CBS News” during the program “60 Minutes”.

It was from the documents she obtained that the “Wall Street Journal” published reports in mid-September indicating that Facebook protected celebrities from content rules, that the company knew Instagram is “toxic” for teenagers and that the company’s response to employee concerns about human trafficking was often “weak.”

During an interview with CBS News, Haugen accused Facebook of “putting profits above safety” and said it “acted to help encourage change in the social media giant, not to arouse anger.”

“Facebook makes more money when you consume more content. People like to get involved with things that provoke an emotional reaction. And the more you feel angry, the more you interact, the more you consume,” said Haugen.

A trained computer engineer, Haugen has worked for other technology companies such as Google and Pinterest and specializes in creating algorithms that decide what people will see in their feeds. According to her, Facebook is “substantially worse” than anything she’s ever seen before.

Since September, when the scheme denounced by Haugen was exposed by the WSJ, Facebook’s shares reap a drop of about 10%.

Facebook denies accusations

Facebook reacted to reports in the “Wall Street Journal”. Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global relations, posted a series of tweets Sept. 18 pointing to what he called “mischaracterizations” of stories.

According to him, claims that Facebook would deliberately and systematically ignore inconvenient research are “false”. The network also said that the leaked documents were released to the public “without enough context” and decided to publish the materials with “annotations”.

To g1, Facebook said: “Every day, our teams work to protect the ability of billions of people to express themselves openly while keeping our platform a safe and positive place. We continue to make significant improvements to combat misinformation and harmful content on our services. To suggest that we encourage harmful content and do nothing about it is simply not true.”

Added to the scandal, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook showed instability in the early afternoon of this Monday (4). Internet users around the world are reporting difficulty accessing the 3 services — all from Facebook.