Mauro Cezar: depleted, Fla fails on mission against Red Bull Bragantino – 10/06/2021

Flamengo did not have the four holders called up for selections, in addition to some injured. The 1-1 draw with Red Bull Bragantino was not good for the Brazilian champion in his mission, to fight for the leadership, but absolutely natural given the quality of the São Paulo team, the weak red-black second half and the deficiencies of some substitutes who have been on the field from the start.

In the last six games for the championship, Atlético Mineiro won three and drew three. This means that it left six of the 18 points played in the period. Galo doesn’t lose, but doesn’t win games like 2-2 with Chapecoense on Wednesday night. It was Flamengo’s chance to get a little closer, but in the end the distance to the leader didn’t change.

In the same number of recent matches, Flamengo lost seven points, so, despite the stumbling blocks, the team from Minas Gerais even increased the advantage for the Flamengo players in this period. In the match against Red Bull Bragantino, coach Renato gaucho Portaluppi did not have the four starters called up, injured like David Luiz and Diego Ribas. And he also lost goalkeeper Diego Alves, who had the flu before the fight.

If in the first 45 minutes Vitinho was the best on the field, Pedro lost a goal and scored another, in a more difficult submission, at 12 minutes into the second half, Arão made a mistake and Ytalo was faced by the reserve, Gabriel Batista, who saved. Less than a minute later, Matheuzinho missed the ball, Léo Pereira made (one more) the wrong shot and Arthur scored a beautiful goal, 1-1. Fair score.

