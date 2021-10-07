Mbappé’s mother confirms that striker is negotiating renewal with PSG

Kylian Mbappé looked very close to hitting Real Madrid in January to reinforce the Spanish club from next season. However, on Wednesday (6), his mother, Fayza Lamari, confirmed to ‘Le Parisien’ that the striker is negotiating a possible renewal with PSG.

The prodigy’s mother did not believe that the renewal will happen, but she made it clear that the conversations are happening and that, at first, they are positive.

We are talking to PSG right now and everything is going well. I talked to Leonardo yesterday [diretor do PSG]. Are we going to reach a solution? One thing is clear: he [Mbappé] will give his all until the end, to win the Champions League. Kylian needs to be happy. If he is sad, he is able to say ‘I give up’.”

Recently, the striker confirmed that he had asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the last transfer window. Real Madrid tried to sign him, but the French club rejected all offers. In an interview with ‘RMC Sport’, this Monday (4), Mbappé did not rule out the possibility of extending his link with PSG.