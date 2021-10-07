MC Gui and Erasmo rule out participating in another reality show

by

MC Gui and Erasmo reflected on their participation in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). They rule out a similar new experience.

“I wouldn’t participate in another [reality show] I don’t s*ck,” blurted Erasmus.

“I think one is ideal for the life I live out there,” commented MC Gui. The fitness influencer agreed, “Me too, bro. My life is great out there.”

“For anyone in here, only one is a good size. There is no such thing as a human being going through this test,” said the MC.

“No, Bil is third in less than a year,” pointed out Erasmo.

“A Day too, bro. It took six months [no Grande Fratello VIP]”, recalled MC Gui.

“O [caso] do Bil was more in the sequence,” said Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex. The singer reflected: “So, sometimes, like that, he gets used to confinement. But bro, what’s the breeze of having to pass these psychological tests? This here is a very strong psychological test.”

“Emotional intelligence level hard. We are living with a very different crowd,” added Erasmo.

Asked to leave. Pedestrians who gave up or were expelled from ‘The Farm’

Farm 2021: Medrado votes for first swidden formation - Reproduction/PlayPlus

1 / 9

The Farm 21

Farm 2021: Medrado votes for first swidden formation

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm: Gretchen couldn't take it and asked to leave the fifth season of the reality - Reproduction/RecotdTV

two / 9

The Farm: Gretchen couldn’t take it and asked to leave the fifth season of the reality show

Playback/RecotdTV

A Fazenda: Bárbara Koboldt asked to be released in the first season - Reproduction/RecordTV

3 / 9

The Farm: Barbara Koboldt asked to leave in the first season

Playback/RecordTV

A Fazenda: Duda Yankivich was the first participant expelled, in the fourth season - Reproduction/RecordTV

4 / 9

A Fazenda: Duda Yankivich was the first participant expelled, in the fourth season

Playback/RecordTV

The Farm: Catia Paganote was eliminated after slapping Evandro Santo in a joke - Reproduction/RecordTV

5 / 9

The Farm: Catia Paganote was eliminated after slapping Evandro Santo in a joke

Playback/RecordTV

The Farm: Nadja was expelled after kicking a pawn in Season 10 - Play/RecordTV

6 / 9

The Farm: Nadja was expelled after kicking a pawn in season 10

Playback/RecordTV

Thiago Servo couldn't stand it and asked to leave, leaving his affair confined - Reproduction/RecordTV

7 / 9

Thiago Servo couldn’t stand it and asked to leave, leaving his affair confined

Playback/RecordTV

Phellipe Haagensen was expelled after kissing a girl without her consent - Play/RecordTV

8 / 9

Phellipe Haagensen was expelled after kissing a girl without her consent

Playback/RecordTV

Nego do Borel was expelled was expelled after sleeping with a drunk without consent - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 9

Nego do Borel was expelled was expelled after sleeping with a drunk without consent

Play/Playplus

