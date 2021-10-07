MC Gui and Erasmo rule out participating in another reality show

MC Gui and Erasmo reflected on their participation in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). They rule out a similar new experience.

“I wouldn’t participate in another [reality show] I don’t s*ck,” blurted Erasmus.

“I think one is ideal for the life I live out there,” commented MC Gui. The fitness influencer agreed, “Me too, bro. My life is great out there.”

“For anyone in here, only one is a good size. There is no such thing as a human being going through this test,” said the MC.

“No, Bil is third in less than a year,” pointed out Erasmo.

“A Day too, bro. It took six months [no Grande Fratello VIP]”, recalled MC Gui.

“O [caso] do Bil was more in the sequence,” said Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex. The singer reflected: “So, sometimes, like that, he gets used to confinement. But bro, what’s the breeze of having to pass these psychological tests? This here is a very strong psychological test.”

“Emotional intelligence level hard. We are living with a very different crowd,” added Erasmo.

