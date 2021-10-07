Meat sector will have another record year in exports – 10/05/2021 – Commodities Shuttle

Brazil has never exported as much meat as in September. Foreign sales of beef reached a record 187,000 tonnes in the month, generating revenues of US$ 1.1 billion.

In the same period, pork exports surpassed, for the first time, the mark of 100 thousand tons, totaling 102 thousand.

Foreign sales of chicken meat were also accelerated, totaling 390,000 tonnes, but lower than the record of 449,000 in July 2018.

Brazil is advancing rapidly in the foreign market in this sector. In the first nine months of this year, the revenues of the three proteins reached US$ 14.2 billion, while the exported volume totaled 5.55 million tons.

This intense evolution of revenues is due more to international prices than to the volume placed on the foreign market. External demand for proteins guarantees high prices this year.

Until September, average meat exports had an increase of 7% in volume, but grew 21% in revenue. The main valuation was that of beef, whose exports increased 22%, in dollars, and only 2% in volume this year, compared to the previous one.

The country is expected to register another record this year. Revenues accumulated in the first nine months already reach 90% of the total of US$ 15.8 billion last year.

Current values ​​are far from those of two decades ago, when the country obtained only US$ 1.54 billion from meat exports. Ten years ago, revenues already totaled US$ 11 billion, according to data from Secex (Secretary of Foreign Trade).

As happened with soy, China has been the great engine of Brazilian protein exports, leading purchases of beef, pork and chicken.

This year, the Chinese have already left US$ 5.9 billion in the country with the payment for products in this sector. With beef imports alone, they totaled US$ 3.81 billion. Pork and chicken were, on average, at US$ 1 billion each.

Chile has also been a good market for Brazil this year, coming in second place in beef and pork purchases.

The advance of exports causes internal price acceleration. From January to September, chicken meat was 31% more expensive for São Paulo residents, according to Fipe (Instituto de Pesquisas Econômicas Foundation). Beef rose 12.5%, and pork, 10%.

