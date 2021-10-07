Medallion wants to return to Brazilian football and gives priority to Corinthians

O Corinthians qualified its squad for the rest of the season and is seeking a classification for the Copa Libertadores da América 2022. The club took advantage of the opportunities that the market offered it, hitting the signings of Renato Augusto, Roger Guedes, Willian and Giuliano.

The expectation is that the board of alvinegra will continue doing a good job next season, with the possibility of at least two more big names being hired being considered. However, the club rules out making high investments with transfer payments.

One of Timão’s alternatives is to look for names available in the market. In this sense, the club may have the arrival of a big medal to reinforce the offensive sector from 2022, especially now, where the center forward position is leaving something to be desired in Sylvinho’s team.

is the attacker Tooth who wants to return to playing in Brazilian football as of the next season. Corinthians is the player’s priority, who will be free to sign with any other team from November this year, when his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk, in Ukraine, ends.

The contract renewal of the medallion with the Ukrainian club will hardly happen. Thus, its likely destination should be in Brazilian football, with Timão appearing among the main extras to hire forward Dentinho for next season.

Dentinho has an excellent relationship with the Corinthians fans, which could facilitate a possible opening of negotiations. In addition, the board will not need to pay for the attacker’s transfer, as he will be free on the market, leaving only one hit in terms of salary terms.