Mega-Sena: gambler from Lago Sul, in Brasília, hits 6 tens and alone wins R$ 35.7 million | Federal District

A bettor from the Federal District won alone, this Wednesday (6), BRL 35,714,240.27 million in the Mega-Sena draw. The game was registered in a lottery at IQ 11 of Lago Sul.

See dozens drawn: 06 – 07 – 11 – 26 – 37 – 57

The lucky (or lucky) took the jackpot with a simple game, which costs BRL 4.50. In addition, two other bets made in the capital won the prize of BRL 39.8 thousand in Quina.

Bets drawn on Quina were placed over the internet and at a lottery in Lago Norte. In this game modality, there were 86 winning games.

The next Mega-Sena contest is scheduled for Saturday (9), with an estimated prize in BRL 3 million (see below how to play).

Federal District players can be considered lucky when it comes to lottery. Only in March, Mega-Sena came out twice for players from Brasília, in bets made over the internet.

On March 20, a single bet of just six tens won a prize of BRL 22,779,788.25. In this draw, the total value was BRL 45 million and was shared with a bettor from Salvador (BA).

A week later, on March 27, another bet took the prize of BRL 27,070,907.55. In this case, it was also a simple game, of BRL 4.50, which yielded the amount to the winner.

Other awards also included residents of the capital. On October 22, 2020, a bettor won alone BRL 16,689,394.24 in Quina, also in a bet made at a lottery in Lago Sul.

To bet on Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 7:00 pm (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or on the internet, at the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only six tens, with a price of R$ 4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,033, according to Caixa.