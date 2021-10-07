MIBR Hits WOOD7 and Tuurtle for Remaining Season | DRAFT5

past the last Regional Major Ranking (RMR) aimed at South America, in which he did not get a place for the PGL Major Stockholm 2021, O MIBR he’s already thinking about the rest of the season, or rather, about strengthening himself. According to the DRAFT5, the team got Adriano’s signings right “WOOD7” Cerato and Matheus “turtle” Anhaia, both from the brave.
The information obtained by the report shows that the players arrive to replace Gustavo “yel“Knittel and Bruno”shz” Martinelli, who have been defending MIBR since the organization signed with the former cast.BOOM. The team’s arrangement with the Bravos duo was also reported by ge.
Nearby sources revealed to DRAFT5 that MIBR is not the first team to be interested in WOOD7 and tuurtle. Previously players were also targeted by paqueta in two moments, at the beginning of the season and recently.
DRAFT5 contacted MIBR, who declined to comment. Bravos did not respond until this article was published. If so, we’ll add the team position.
WOOD7 is the oldest member of the current Bravos cast, being the only one remaining from the time when the organization joined Counter-Strike by hiring the quintet that had been defending the Rufus Team, the former “B team” of RED Canids. Tuurtle has been defending the tag since November, hired to be Daniel’s replacement “damage” Morgado, who, curiously, was defending the MIBR.
If it materializes, the cast will be as follows
Alessandro “Apoka“Marcucci (Coach)
Renato “nak” Nakano (Strategic Coach)
Gustavo “yel” Knittel (Bank)
Bruno “shz” Martinelli (Bank)