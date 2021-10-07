MIBR Hits WOOD7 and Tuurtle for Remaining Season | DRAFT5

past the last Regional Major Ranking (RMR) aimed at South America, in which he did not get a place for the PGL Major Stockholm 2021, O MIBR he’s already thinking about the rest of the season, or rather, about strengthening himself. According to the DRAFT5, the team got Adriano’s signings right “WOOD7” Cerato and Matheus “turtle” Anhaia, both from the brave.