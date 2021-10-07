MIBR makes official addition of WOOD7 and Tuurtle; team embarks for Europe | DRAFT5

Just a few hours after the rumor about Hadrian’s arrival “WOOD7” Cerato and Matheus “turtle“Anhaia to MIBR, the organization confirmed, this Wednesday (6), the addition of the two athletes from brave with the team. They arrive to take the place of Gustavo “yel“Knittel and Bruno”shz” Martinelli, who were moved to the team’s reserve bench. Both in a three-month trial period.
The new additions of MIBR had been drawing attention in the Counter-Strike professional scene for the performance they had been achieving with Bravos. Recently, they managed to secure the title of IEM Fall from South America, but failed to secure the score needed to advance to the PGL Stockholm Major 2021. In August, they were the winners of the CBCS Elite League 2.
The duo’s first major commitment to the shirt of the new home will be against established professional Counter-Strike teams. With no time to waste, MIBR will already put WOOD7 and Tuurtle on the server for the duel valid by BLAST Fall Showdown. Brazilians face the complexity of Marcelo “coldzera” David next week, where one stumble will be enough to take the team out of contention for the Finals spot.
Recently, the performance of yel and shz had been the target of criticism by a large part of the community, especially after not being classified for the PGL Major. Leader of the Regional Major Ranking of South America until the beginning of IEM Fall, the team did not manage to perform well and ended up falling to Sharks, who took the South American spot for the event. Valve.
When traveling through Europe, MIBR failed to stand out in any of the tournaments it played. In recent months, it has been present at events such as spring sweet spring, Gamers Without Borders and pinnacle cup, but could not find the high level. Last week, they finished in the last positions of the group stage of the BLAST Premier Fall, suffering overwhelming defeats for G2 Sports and BIG.
With the change, MIBR will be defended by the following quintet:
Alessandro “Apoka“Marcucci (Coach)
Renato “nak” Nakano (Strategic Coach)
Gustavo “yel” Knittel (Inactive)
Bruno “shz” Martinelli (Inactive)