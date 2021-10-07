MIBR makes official addition of WOOD7 and Tuurtle; team embarks for Europe | DRAFT5

The duo’s first major commitment to the shirt of the new home will be against established professional Counter-Strike teams. With no time to waste, MIBR will already put WOOD7 and Tuurtle on the server for the duel valid by BLAST Fall Showdown. Brazilians face the complexity of Marcelo “coldzera” David next week, where one stumble will be enough to take the team out of contention for the Finals spot.