Microsoft unveils several new features to celebrate 20 years of Xbox

Through its official website, Microsoft unveiled a new control, headset, charging base, Xbox Series X|S live wallpaper and costumes in celebration of twenty years of Xbox.

The control is called 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller, and its highlight is the transparent body which allows an internal view of the control’s components. The control also has the part of grips painted green, it has the new generation pattern and a writing with the number “20”, which is the age of the Xbox division. Check out:

The controller also offers connection to Xbox One, Android, iOS and PC, wired or wireless. Control costs about $69.99 and will be released in selected markets (we don’t know if Brazil is included) on November 15th.

already the headset, that is called 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset, is the current headset official Xbox, but also with green details and some transparent parts. O headset it costs around $69.99 and will be released in select markets (we don’t know if Brazil is included) on November 15th. Check out:

In addition to these products developed by Microsoft itself, the giant from Redmond revealed a partnership with Razer to manufacture a charging base for the controls. The base can load controls in up to three hours, and also has some details in celebration of the Xbox’s twenty years. Check out:

In the clothing part, Microsoft revealed a cap is shirt to celebrate the anniversary of the Xbox division. According to Microsoft, the clothes are expected to be released around the world. Check out:

Last but not least, Microsoft unveiled a dynamic Xbox Series X|S theme to celebrate 20 years of Xbox. Unfortunately, the theme will be available. only for people who bought the controller. Check out:

