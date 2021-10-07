Mileide’s family shields Yhudy from ‘The Farm’: ‘Give us strict commands’ | Fabia Oliveira



Mileide Mihaile and Yhudy – Disclosure

Published 10/07/2021 05:00 | Updated 10/07/2021 07:35 AM

Unlike some, Mileide Mihaile’s participation in ‘The Farm’ has been very well evaluated by the audience that follows the program. Without committing excesses, always down to earth and willing to be a friendly shoulder to anyone who needs one, Mila, as she is affectionately called by her fan club, is welcomed even within confinement, even when it comes to her main foe, Rico Melquiades, with whom she has even made peace after some disagreements. The column sought out Dona Doralice, Mileide’s mother, to find out what she thought of her daughter’s trajectory in the game.

“Her behavior is great, it couldn’t be better, because she has nothing different to show to Brazil. She really is this person who is showing herself in there, balanced, very polite, a lady who lives up to her name . Now she is calmer, more open and happier, as she identified with the girls and managed to establish some friendships. She evaluated the situation better and is letting go more. My daughter is a pot of diamonds, showing more and more brilliant cuts.” , Dona Doralice melts.

As for Yhudy, Mileide’s only child, who is the result of the relationship she had with Wesley Safadão, Mrs. Doralice guarantees that the family filters well what the little one follows the attraction. “Yhudy studies full-time, has a routine that his mother left well established, focused on educational commitments. We preserve and shield Yhudy with values ​​and a lot of respect for positions. Therefore, he only watches excerpts from the program referring to Mileide’s participation and that we selected. We separate excerpts from the program and the participation in which her mother appears, fragments of the routine and show them. Mileide is very judicious when it comes to the information he consumes. She gave us a strict command about the limits and what he could accompany,” he says.

Dona Dora also guarantees that he is super proud of his mother’s performance in the game. “Yhudy has been cheering a lot and is very proud of her mother’s trajectory. I wanted to ask the Brazilian people to evaluate my little black girl well: she is brave, warrior, hardworking, hardworking, good mother, good daughter, good friend, affectionate, respectful and wants always taking care of everyone. She is really the friend of the people, she always has been! That’s why she is loved in the way she is so intense. I hope Mileide makes it to the final and that she is our champion,” she concludes.