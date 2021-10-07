Minimum salary in September should be BRL 5,657.66

To guarantee basic conditions, a family of two adults and two children should have a salary equivalent to more than R$ 5,657.66, showed the National Survey of Basic Food Basket, released today by Dieese (Interunion Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies) . The value is 5.14 times lower than the current national floor, of R$ 1,100.00.

The value of Dieese’s estimate is higher than the August survey, which suggested R$ 5,583.90 as the ideal minimum wage for Brazil.

The increase in value, according to Dieese, was a consequence of the increase in the average cost of the basic food basket in 11 cities — there was a reduction in six of the 17 capitals surveyed.

The biggest hikes were registered in Brasília (3.88%), Campo Grande (3.53%), São Paulo (3.53%) and Belo Horizonte (3.49%), with the sharpest drops occurring in João Person (-2.91%) and Christmas (-2.90%).

The estimate of the ideal minimum wage takes into account the most expensive basic food basket in Brazil, which in September was verified in São Paulo, with R$ 673.45. At list sequence appear Porto Alegre (R$ 672.39), Florianópolis (R$ 662.85) and Rio de Janeiro (R$ 643.06), with Salvador (R$ 478.86) presenting the lowest value.

Compared to September 2020, all 17 capitals surveyed show high prices, especially Brasília (38.56%), Campo Grande (28.01%), Porto Alegre (21.62%) and São Paulo (19 .54%).

Also according to the survey, the average time needed to purchase the products in the basket, in September, was 115 hours and 02 minutes, greater than in August, when it was 113 hours and 49 minutes.