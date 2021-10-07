Minimum wage is 5 times less than necessary to support a family

The most expensive food basket was found in São Paulo. Photo: Getty Images.

Dieese released the indicator for the month of September

The most expensive food basket was found in São Paulo

It is the sixth time that the indicator has increased

The Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese) released data related to the cost of living in Brazil. According to the survey, for a Brazilian family with two adults and two children to be supported, the minimum wage would be R$ 5,657.66. The value is 5.14 times higher than the national salary floor of R$1,100.

To arrive at the value, Dieese uses as a basis the value of the most expensive basic food basket in the country. In September, the most expensive was found in São Paulo (R$ 673.45). Then there are the basic shopping baskets in Porto Alegre (R$ 672.39), Florianópolis (R$ 662.85) and Rio de Janeiro (R$ 643.06). It is the sixth time this year that the indicator rises.

However, the capitals with the highest increase in the indicator were Brasília (3.88%), Campo Grande (3.53%), São Paulo (3.53%) and Belo Horizonte (3.49%).

On the other hand, the cost decreases in some capitals. Among them are João Pessoa (-2.91%) and Natal (-2.90%).

In the survey, Dieese lists some basic needs included in the indicator: spending on food, housing, health, education, clothing, hygiene, transport, leisure and social security.

The average time required for a Brazilian to work to buy a basic food basket was also disclosed. According to the study, the worker spends an average of 115 hours and 02 minutes to purchase the products.

