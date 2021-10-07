Minimum wage needed to support a family goes to R$5,657 in September

O minimum wage needed to meet the basic needs of a family in Brazil rose to R$ 5,657.66 in September, according to a monthly survey released by Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies).

This is the sixth monthly increase followed by the value, which is 5.14 times higher than the current national floor, of R$ 1,100.

Dieese’s calculation is based on the value of the most expensive basic food basket in the month – which, in September, was in São Paulo – and considers the minimum amount to serve a family consisting of two adults and two children.

The research understands as basic needs spending on food, housing, health, education, clothing, hygiene, transport, leisure and social security.

In September, the worker paid by the floor committed an average of 56.53% of the salary minimum net (with a 7.5% social security discount) to buy basic food from an adult. In August, this percentage was 55.93%.

Dieese also calculates the average time of work required to purchase the products of the basic basket. In September, this time rose to 115 hours and 02 minutes (average among the 17 capitals), higher than in August, when it was 113 hours and 49 minutes.

It is noteworthy that a sudden increase in the value of the minimum wage would have a catastrophic effect on the Union’s coffers, since the floor is used as the basis for the correction of a series of mandatory expenses, such as Social Security benefits, salary bonuses and unemployment insurance .

To give you an idea, in the Budget Guidelines Law for 2021, the economic team estimates that each R$1 increase in the minimum wage generates expenses greater than R$300 million per year.

Most expensive food basket in 11 capitals

The average cost of the basic food basket increased in 11 of the 17 capitals monitored by Dieese, and decreased in six.

The biggest increases were registered in Brasília (3.88%), Campo Grande (3.53%), São Paulo (3.53%) and Belo Horizonte (3.49%). The capitals with the most intense falls were João Pessoa (-2.91%) and Natal (-2.90%).

The most expensive basket was from São Paulo (BRL 673.45), followed by Porto Alegre (BRL 672.39), Florianópolis (BRL 662.85) and Rio de Janeiro (BRL 643.06).

Considering the first nine months of 2021, 16 capitals accumulated high, with rates between 0.19%, in Aracaju, and 13.05%, in Curitiba. Only Salvador showed a slight drop of -0.05%