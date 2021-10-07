Mining: sector turnover was R$219.9 billion as of August 2021 – Economy

Minas Gerais was the second highest-grossing state between January and August this year, with R$ 93.8 billion (photo: Coupon/Disclosure)

Mineral production in Brazil had an increase of around 9% between January and August this year, compared to the same period last year. 833 million tons were produced, against 760 million tons in the same period of 2020. The sector data were released this Wednesday (6/10), by the Brazilian Mining Institute (Ibram), during the Exposibram fair, held in virtual format.

Mining companies’ revenues totaled R$219.9 billion, against R$103.7 billion in the same period in 2020, an increase of 112%. In 2020, annual sales were R$ 209 billion. Thus, in the period from January to August of this year, this number has already been surpassed.

“We are going to close the year with a number much more representative than the year 2020”, said Wilson Brumer, president of the Board of Directors of the Brazilian Mining Institute (Ibram).

Billing by state



Minas Gerais stood out, taking second place as the state that earned the most, losing only to Par. Minas recorded a growth of 144% between January and August this year, with R$ 93.8 billion against R$ 38.5 billion registered in the same period of 2020.

Bahia, Gois, Mato Grosso and So Paulo were the other states that also registered an increase in revenue in this period.

For Brumer, the main causes of revenue in Minas are related to the resumption of activities by some mining companies, including Samarco.

“It has to do with the resumption of some operations that, in the period of January and August of last year, were semi-paralyzed, giving as an example the resumption of Samarco, which took place this year. As a consequence, we had this addition.”

iron ore



He also pointed out that China and Australia have been facing some disputes, and Minas has taken advantage of this situation. “one of the main reasons for the increase in sales in the state”, he assessed.

High commodity prices in the first half of 2021 are the main reasons for increases in sales by substance.

Despite the drop in the price of iron ore, mainly in August, the commodity registered the highest revenue, of R$ 162 billion; then came gold, with BRL 18 billion, and copper, with BRL 11 billion.

“In general, there was an increase in prices for various minerals, combined with the devaluation of our currency, which is why the sector’s revenues grew so substantially.”

In the institute’s assessment, the reduction in the price of iron ore, the main item in mineral production and export, did not affect the results of the sector. Global demand for mineral commodities is expected to continue expanding, or at least stable. Thus, production should keep growing, contributing to the economy’s recovery.

foreign trade



Ore exports grew 93.6%, from a total of US$ 21 billion last year to US$ 41 billion from January to August this year.

“The export of minerals already represents more than 20% of the total exported by Brazil. This is an important fact that should be seen as an important macroeconomic factor for Brazil’s presence in the international market”, says Brumer.

Imports, on the other hand, rose 29% in the same period this year. The balance of these operations resulted in R$36 billion, an increase of 107%. Thus, the trade balance of ores came to represent 69% of the total Brazilian trade balance, against 49% from January to August 2020.

243 million tons were exported. In volume, the variation was nearly 10%, but in dollars, the rise was approximately 94%.

Iron ore exports totaled US$ 32.4 billion and, in volume, 233 million tons. A variation of 127% in dollars and almost 11% in volume. Exports of copper, niobium, stones and coatings also stood out.

Manganese exports dropped 45% in dollars and 34% in volume and kaolin exports dropped 8% in dollars and 14% in volume.

Taxes



With the increase in revenue, the mineral sector collected more taxes. From January to August of this year, the mining company collected R$ 76 billion in taxes from the public coffers. This represents 112% more than in the same period in 2020, with R$36 billion collected.

The royalty, which is the Financial Compensation for the Exploitation of Mineral Resources (CFEM), also grew by 121%, from R$3 billion in the first eight months of 2020 to almost R$7 billion this year.

The highest CFEM values ​​are related to the production of iron ore: R$5.6 billion.

According to Flvio Ottoni Penido, Ibram’s CEO, these amounts should be invested by states and municipalities in economic sustainability policies, which allow for the generation of employment and income centers when the mineral activity runs out.

“Ibram and other organizations are at the forefront of a project for the development of mined territories precisely with the objective of supporting this long-term planning by states and municipalities.”

The institute reports that 2,547 municipalities paid the tax (CFEM) from January to August this year. States in the Southeast and the South have the largest number of municipalities, especially Minas Gerais (488 municipalities); So Paulo (343) and Rio Grande do Sul (212).

Investments in the coming years



According to Wilson Brumer, between 2021 and 2025, the estimated investment for the sector is US$ 41.3 billion.

“Which shows the confidence of entrepreneurs in Brazil. We believe that this should be reflected in the hiring of construction companies, machines, equipment suppliers and, above all, jobs in Brazil.”

According to him, of the estimated US$ 41 billion, the sector already has, so far, 47% of this investment. “And 53% scheduled investments. The main investments, in numbers, will be in the state of Minas Gerais, with US$ 10 billion, which represents 25%, followed by Bahia and Par will each receive US$ 7.3 billion (18%).”

The main investments, over the next five years, will be in iron ore, with US$ 13 billion; bauxite and fertilizers ($6.4 billion each); copper ($1.7 billion); gold ($1.4 billion).

Brumer also highlighted the investments made in social and environmental actions, with the main focus on reducing emissions. “It’s $6 billion that should be invested.”

*Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Joo Renato Faria