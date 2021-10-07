Missouri Ignores Pope’s Appeal and Executes Convict

The US state of Missouri ignored the appeals of Pope Francis and last Tuesday (5) executed a convict who was on death row.







Ernest Johnson was executed for three murders committed in 1994 Photo: Missouri Penitentiary Department / Ansa – Brazil

Ernest Johnson, 61, was killed by lethal injection at the Bonne Terre penitentiary at 6:11 pm (local time). He had been sentenced to capital punishment for the murder of three Columbia store employees in February 1994.

Johnson’s defense, however, claimed he had severe mental deficiencies. His victims, Mary Bratcher, 46, Mable Scruggs, 57, and Fred Jones, 58, were hammered to death.

Missouri courts rejected the argument, which was based on a Supreme Court decision that prohibits the execution of mentally challenged people. Governor Mike Parson of the Republican Party ignored a pope’s call to give clemency to the convict.

The request had been made through the Vatican Apostolic Nuncio in the USA, Christophe Pierre. “On behalf of the Holy Father, I ask you to halt Johnson’s execution and grant him some proper form of clemency,” read the letter Pierre sent to the governor at the end of September.

According to the nuncio, the pontiff’s appeal was based on “the sacredness of all human lives”.