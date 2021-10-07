MN: If Timão catches Galo I’ll change my name to Dercy Gonçalves Neves – 10/06/2021

Below, you can read the text by journalist Lucas Reis, columnist for my Terceirotempo.com.br, who comments on the chance for Corinthians to go far in this Brasileirão.

I honestly think that Timão’s chance of catching Rooster is the same as I have of winning a gold medal in the marathon event at the next Olympics in Paris.

Or to win a 100m run by the phenomenon – even if retired – Usain Bolt.

Anyway, read below and comment on the current moment of the team led by Sylvinho Mendes.

Corinthians will fight for the title… next season

by Lucas Reis

The evolution of Corinthians in the Brasileirão is clear, especially after the debut of its reinforcements. Timão grew offensively, became an aggressive team, with good tactical alternatives, counting on decisive names and will fight for titles. But not in 2021.

With a sequence of ten games without defeat – accumulating victories over Athletico-PR in the middle of Arena da Baixada, Grêmio in Porto Alegre, Palmeiras, and now a comeback over Bahia -, it’s natural that the euphoria grows at Timão and that questions about the possibility of still fighting for the title of Brasileirão arise. But talking about reaching Atlético-MG today is playing for the fans.

The distance to Rooster at that moment is 12 points and the miners still play in the round (they face the Chapecoense lantern, so the virtual advantage of the Atleticans is 15 points) and the performance presented by the two teams still shows good distance.

More than deluding himself with the possibility of still fighting for the cup, the Corinthians player needs to understand that the team is well on the way to fighting for something bigger starting next season. Corinthians did very well in the market, hired in a sure way, qualified their squad a lot and saw the reinforcements deliver good football quickly. But the team still has a lot to evolve and the squad can be improved – 0 “11” starting Alvinegro today is very strong, but the squad can be more qualified.

In the real world, Timão is fighting for a spot in the G4, to try to qualify directly for the group stage of the Libertadores. Hardly the Parque São Jorge club will not go to the continental competition, since the Brasileirão must have a G9. But it’s obvious that securing a place via G4 is much more business.

From that point on, coach Sylvinho will have a pre-season and more reinforcements to work on this team, and start 2022 dreaming big. The coach, by the way, is proof of how the immediate analysis is bad for football. Getting a team right takes time and technical quality from the cast. Sylvinho had difficulties at the beginning, not by chance, after all, he had a weaker team. His work evolved as he had time and received reinforcements.

You can dream of titles, Corinthians. Yes it does. Not in 2021, but the next season is right there. And Timon will be strong in 2022.