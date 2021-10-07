Moderator Patricia Abravanel tests positive for Covid-19 and leaves SBT – 10/07/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

Patricia Abravanel, daughter of Silvio Santos, tested positive for Covid-19 this Thursday morning (7). The presenter took the PCR test before going on to the recording of the Silvio Santos Program, which she is presenting in her father’s place.

The information was given live on SBT this Thursday morning (7) by the presenter Gabriel Cartolano on the program Vem Pra Cá.

Patricia is married to the Minister of Communications, Fabio Faria (PSD), who had Covid-19 in October 2020 and in August this year.

The couple’s eldest son, Pedro, 7, also tested positive for Covid-19 after spending two days with a fever. She and the boy are fine and asymptomatic.

Patricia would, for the first time, lead the Silvio Santos Program this Sunday (10). Silvio, 90, has been away from work since he had Covid-19 and his famous Sunday attraction has been reruns ever since.

Last week she had recorded only two frames of the program, the rest of the content shown was old episodes with Silvio in charge.

SBT informed the column that it canceled the recording of this Thursday (7) and that it will again air a rerun of the program. And that the employees who worked with her last week and were tested for Covid on the day of the recording will retake the exams today.”

Patricia got the Janssen single-dose vaccine. Clinical studies carried out in eight countries, including Brazil, have shown that Johnson & Johnson’s immunizer has 66% effectiveness against Covid — a rate considered excellent for a single-dose vaccine.

The vaccine also offers 82% protection against severe cases 14 days after application and up to 88% after 28 days or more.

Covid-19 vaccines approved for application in the population are safe and effective, as demonstrated in clinical studies conducted with thousands of people, using different audiences. However, like any other vaccine or health care, they are not 100% effective against Covid-19.

It is scientifically proven that Covid-19 vaccines prevent serious illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths from the disease, but protection may be considerably less for asymptomatic transmission or infection. For this reason, even vaccinated individuals can contract the virus, fall ill and die, although much less frequently than unvaccinated individuals.

The high rate of virus contagion in a certain region or the circulation of variants capable of escaping slightly from the immune system, such as delta, is one of the factors that can lead vaccinates to become infected again.

Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the chance of an unvaccinated person becoming infected with the coronavirus is approximately five times that of someone who is already fully immunized.