More than half of Brazilian municipalities do not register deaths due to Covid-19 in September, the highest rate since May 2020 | Coronavirus

In September of this year, 58% of Brazilian municipalities did not record deaths from Covid-19, O highest percentage since May 2020. This is what an exclusive survey of the g1 with data tabulated by researcher Wesley Cota, from the Federal University of Viçosa.

Were 3,274 cities without notification of deaths in the last month, an increase of 31.8% compared to 2,484 in August.

What else does the survey show:

most municipalities without deaths have less than 10,000 inhabitants: there are 1,884 in this population group (57.5% of the total)

the most populous city with no deaths recorded in September 2021 is São José de Ribamar (MA), with 179,028 inhabitants

in all, 13 municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants did not report any deaths in the month

the Northeast region had the highest percentage of municipalities without deaths in September

Altogether, 1,249 municipalities in the Northeast did not report deaths in the last month, equivalent to 38% of the total. In the Southeast, there were 789 without deaths (24% of the total).

The data show that 43% of the municipalities registered a decrease in the daily average of deaths by Covid-19 in September when compared to the previous month.

In all, 2,389 Brazilian cities had a reduction in the daily average of deaths in the last month compared to August.

In 2,316 municipalities, 42% of the total, the average remained at the same level.

For the epidemiologist Pedro Hallal, from the Federal University of Pelotas (UFPel), the data indicate that the pandemic is reaching a new stage.

“This result suggests that the worst moment of the pandemic has passed, especially as a result of the advance of the vaccination campaign in Brazil”, he says.

“At the moment, our biggest enemy is the Delta variant – if we can prevent the Delta variant from generating a new case increase, we will be very close to winning the pandemic if vaccination continues to advance.”

1 of 1 Vaccination explains decreasing death rate, experts say — Photo: Elvis Edson Vaccination explains decreasing death rate, experts say — Photo: Elvis Edson

The infectologist Alberto Chebabo, vice president of the Brazilian Society of Infectology, says that the increase in municipalities without a record of deaths is a result of the rapid advance of vaccination in Brazil.

“This happens because of rapid vaccination,” he says. “We are beginning to see the effects caused by the increased capacity for protection. Because the population’s vaccination coverage probably advances faster in smaller municipalities, especially in the most vulnerable groups. With that, you have a lower number of serious cases and obviously this has impact on deaths.”

According to him, this trend should continue.

“In the coming months, we will certainly have more and more municipalities with zero deaths. Large cities will need more time for this to happen, where there is greater density and perhaps even a greater number of people who have not been vaccinated. But this is certainly related to vaccination and will continue in the coming months.”

It is already possible to see a significant reduction in deaths in large metropolises. In São Paulo, for example, the moving average of deaths reached 38 last Tuesday (5), according to the consortium of press vehicles. This number is much lower than that recorded at the peak of the pandemic, on April 14, when the average was 252 deaths.

In Rio, there is also a drop in deaths. The moving average on Tuesday was 39. At the peak, on April 14, it was 135.

The 13 large cities (with more than 100,000 inhabitants) that did not register even one death by Covid-19 in September are: