MotoGP swells schedule and announces 21-stage schedule for 2022

The FIM (International Motorcycling Federation) released this Thursday (7) the provisional calendar for the 2022 season of MotoGP. The program has 21 stages, with the introduction of GPs from Indonesia and Finland, and the GP from Portugal entering as a fixed stage. It is the most extensive calendar of the World Motorbike Championship.

Since last year, MotoGP seasons have been reduced in size because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, however, the organization considered that it was possible to swell the calendar, but it will remain attentive to the development of infections by the new coronavirus.

“All dates and events, as well as the presence of spectators, are subject to the evolution of the pandemic and the approval of the corresponding governments and authorities,” said MotoGP in a press release.

As traditionally happens, the opening is scheduled with the GP of Qatar, on March 6th. Afterwards, the Worlds heads to Indonesia, to debut on the Mandalika circuit. The race scheduled for March 20, however, still depends on the track’s homologation. The track, by the way, should host the Superbike Worlds later this year, in a dispute scheduled for November 20th and 21st,

Then, the schedule foresees the return to Argentina, last visited in 2019. Recently, by the way, Termas de Río Hondo renewed its contract to host the championship until 2025. The GP of the Americas completes the visit to the continent, but the realization of proof is not yet a certainty. After all, last week the drivers severely criticized the asphalt conditions and assured them that they would not return if the circuit was not resurfaced at least in the stretch between turns 2 and 10.

On April 24, the GP of Portugal opens the European phase of the season. Spain, France, Italy, Catalonia, Germany and the Netherlands follow in succession, with the Finnish GP set for July 10th. The KymiRing race has been canceled in recent years, but the circuit doesn’t have the necessary approval either.

As a result, the Worlds goes on vacation, but resumes activities on August 7th, with the Great Britain GP. Austria, San Marino and Aragon follow shortly after, with the Asian phase starting on September 25th, with the Japanese GP. Afterwards, the caravan travels to Thailand and takes a week off before Australia and Malaysia. The Valencian Community will once again be the stage at the end of the season, scheduled for November 6th.

Although long, the schedule has an absence: the Brazilian GP. The race had been confirmed for 2022 still in October 2019 and was scheduled to take place at the Autodromo de Deodoro, in Rio de Janeiro. The circuit, which got a contract until 2026 with Dorna, promoter of the World Cup, however, doesn’t even exist.

MotoGP returns to the tracks on the 24th of October for the GP of the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna, in Misano. O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the World of Motorspeed 2021.

MotoGP 2022, Provisional Calendar:

DATE STAGE LOCAL 6/3 GP of Qatar¹ Losail 20/3 Indonesia GP Mandalika 3/4 Argentina GP Termas de Río Hondo 4/10 GP of the Americas austin 24/4 GP of Portugal portimao 1/5 GP of Spain sherry 5/15 French GP Le Mans 5/29 Italian GP mugello 5/6 Catalonia GP Barcelona 19/6 GP of Germany sachsenring 6/26 Netherlands GP assen 7/10 GP of Finland Kymi Ring 7/8 Great Britain GP silverstone 8/21 GP of Austria Red Bull Ring 4/9 San Marino GP Misano 9/18 GP of Aragon MotorLand 9/25 Japan GP Motegi 2/10 GP of Thailand burram 10/16 Australia GP Phillip Island 10/23 Malaysia GP sepang 11/6 GP of the Valencian Community Valence ¹Night stage