Motorola announces Moto G Pure with up to two days of battery life and low price

Motorola has just unveiled the newest member of its most popular line of smartphones on the international market: the Moto G Pure, a cell phone with a low price, a 6.5-inch screen with “immersive experience” and protection against water and dust.

Offering a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display and HD resolution, the new entry-level cell phone features a drop-shaped notch to house the front camera and large bottom edge, with the manufacturer highlighting the 20:9 aspect ratio to deliver the aforementioned “immersive experience” in consumption of movies, series and during games.

(Image: Playback/Motorola)

While several Motorola entry-level smartphones are already betting on batteries with 5,000 mAh or even 6,000 mAh (such as the Moto G9 Power and Moto G60), the Moto G Pure has a capacity of 4,000 mAh to further reduce manufacturing costs and, according to the company still offers two days of use away from the socket. Charging provides only 10W of power, which is insufficient to categorize it as fast.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

For the rear camera suite, Motorola introduces a module with two sensors and an LED flash arranged vertically, including a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP sensor for depth data only. The front camera has a resolution of 5 MP.

Among other differentials, the model features IP52 certification for simple resistance to splashing water and light rain. The model is powered by MediaTek’s low-cost Helio G25 processor, plus 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, biometric reader on the back cover and Android 11 from the factory with one software update guarantee.

Price and release

The Moto G Pure initially arrives as a US-only smartphone, with Verizon being the first operator to make it available at launch and other operators offering it after a few weeks.

The price of the unlocked Moto G Pure is US$159 (just under R$900 in approximate conversion). The new entry-level smartphone arrives in the US on October 14th.

Motorola Moto G Pure: data sheet

Screen: 6.5 inches, IPS TFT LCD, HD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio

6.5 inches, IPS TFT LCD, HD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio Chipset: MediaTek Helio G25

MediaTek Helio G25 RAM memory: 3GB

3GB Internal storage: 32GB (expandable via microSD)

32GB (expandable via microSD) Back camera: 13 MP (main) + 2 MP (depth)

13 MP (main) + 2 MP (depth) Frontal camera: 5 MP

5 MP Dimensions: 167.3 x 75.6 x 8.75 mm

167.3 x 75.6 x 8.75 mm Weight: 188g

188g Drums: 4,000 mAh with 10W recharge

4,000 mAh with 10W recharge Extras: IP52 certification against water, in-case charger, rear biometric reader, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5 (ac)

IP52 certification against water, in-case charger, rear biometric reader, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5 (ac) Available colors: Deep Indigo

Deep Indigo Operational system: Android 11 with one year of software update

Source: Motorola