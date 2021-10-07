Mountain gorilla made famous after posing for photo dies at 14 years old

Ndakasi, a mountain gorilla made famous after posing for a photo with her caregiver, died at age 14. According to a statement published on Tuesday (5) by Virunga National Park, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the animal died on September 26 after a degenerative disease.

“It is with deep sadness that Virunga announces the death of the beloved mountain gorilla, Ndakasi, who has been in the care of the Senkwekwe Center for more than a decade,” said the park.

“Ndakasi took his last breath in the arms of his caregiver and longtime friend Andre Bauma,” he added.

The Senkekwe Center, located within the park, is the only facility in the world that cares for orphaned mountain gorillas.

Andre Bauma has taken care of Ndakasi since guards found her clinging to her dead mother’s body in 2007, when she was just two months old.

Too vulnerable to return to nature, Ndakasi lived with other orphaned mountain gorillas until his death.

“It was a privilege to support and care for such a loving creature, especially knowing the trauma Ndakasi suffered when he was very young. It was Ndakasi’s sweet nature and intelligence that helped me understand the connection between humans and great apes and why we must do everything in our power to protect them,” Bauma said in the statement.

“I am proud to have called Ndakasi my friend. I loved her as a child and her cheerful personality brought a smile to my face every time I interacted with her. She will be missed by all of us at Virunga, but we are eternally grateful for the wealth that Ndakasi brought to our lives during his time in Senkwekwe.

“Ndakasi appeared in several TV shows and movies, including a documentary called “Virunga”, but it was his photo, which went viral in 2019, that brought him global fame.

In the image, Ndakazi is pictured alongside another female gorilla named Ndeze. The pair poses in front of the camera; one stands proudly in a pose of power with her feet apart, while the other leans forward to take the photo next to ranger Mathieu Shamavu.

“Another day at the office…” Shamavu wrote in the caption, the image quickly went viral after being shared on Facebook.

When Ndakasi was born in 2007, mountain gorillas were critically endangered, according to the park. His mother was shot by armed militias as part of a series of massacres of gorilla families. These massacres led to institutional and security reforms in the park that “significantly strengthened the protection of Virunga Mountain Gorillas,” according to the statement.

More than 200 rangers were killed in the park, Reuters reported in January.

“Over its lifetime, however, the species has grown by 47% – from 720 individuals in 2007 to about 1,063 in 2021,” the park said. “Ndakasi’s death underscores the importance of protecting gorillas in their natural habitat, where they thrive and where their life expectancy is longer,” he added.

(Text translated, read original in English here)