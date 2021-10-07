Mouse makes live threat and promises radical attitude on SBT

little mouse was fed up with the bad phase experienced by his program in the SBT. With low ratings and almost zero repercussion on social networks, the presenter promised drastic changes in his attraction from the next monday (11).

The artist interrupted a picture of the program, approached Santos and gave clues about the reformulation planned for popular attraction. “This show is going to get violent!”, warned. “As of Monday, we will change a lot in this program”, continued.

“Let’s change”, he repeated. “From Monday”, reinforced. “There are people to send away”, threatened. Mouse did not give further details about the news.

Voltage

A member of Carlos Massa’s program team went further and changed his voice during a meeting at SBT, according to journalist Flávio Ricco, from R7.

The attitude provoked crying and complaints. The atmosphere became tense and everyone was called for a serious conversation. The situation came to light amid the low numbers of the program in the audience of Greater São Paulo and in several other squares in the country.

Programa do Ratinho lost relevance in the home of viewers from the moment that the presenter promoted pro-government speeches. A friend of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), the presenter has already interviewed the politician in favor of the reelection.

Court hearing

This year, Ratinho won only 5.5 points of average and 10% of share (number of televisions turned on), far from the 8.1 points and 14% of share acquired in January of last year.

It is noteworthy that the indices were measured by Ibope in Greater São Paulo, the main advertising market.

faithful to Bolsonaro

In July, Ratinho went to the Alvorada Palace and talked to Bolsonaro. Early on, the president defended the “democratic vote” and returned to the subject of electoral fraud.

For him, it cannot be possible to guarantee that the ballot boxes are safe because they are connected to the internet. They, however, do not connect to any network, according to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

