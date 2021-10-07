Movie Killer With Marvel Stars Identified 60 Years Later

Nearly 60 years after the Zodiac Killer committed the crimes in the San Francisco area, he was identified. Investigators say Gary Francis Poste is the killer, but he died in 2018. The story of the murders was told in Zodiaco, with actors from Marvel.

According to Fox News, a team of more than 40 detectives, journalists and military intelligence officials formed the group known as Case Breakers. They believe Poste is responsible for the Zodiac murders and a 1966 homicide in Riverside, Southern California.

The Zodiac Killer is connected to five murders in 1968 and 1969. He sent riddles and riddles in letters to the San Francisco Chronicle and has never been identified by the Police – until now.

The serial killer has spawned numerous films, including David Fincher’s Zodiac, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo.

Zodiac puzzle is deciphered

The case was unraveled through analysis of new evidence and photos of Gary Francis Poste’s dark room. They found a photo that shows scars on Poste’s forehead that match the views in the Zodiac sketch.

The team also deciphered letters sent by the Zodiac that reveal Poste as the killer. To decipher the code it was necessary to remove the letters from the full name of Gary Francis Poste, only then would it be possible to read the secret message.

“So you need to know Gary’s full name to decipher the anagrams. I don’t think there would be any other way for someone else to decipher this,” revealed a military intelligence agent.

The story of the Zodiac murders can be seen in Zodiac, with Marvel stars.