Moving average of deaths is below 500 for the third day in a row, shows press consortium bulletin

RIO — Brazil recorded this Wednesday 543 deaths by Covid-19, bringing to 599,414 the total number of lives lost to the new coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. The moving average was 464 deaths, down 13% compared to the calculation of two weeks ago, which still indicates a trend towards stability.

Infographic: Check out the Covid-19 epidemic in your state

The data are from the consortium formed by O GLOBO, Extra, G1, Folha de S.Paulo, UOL and O Estado de S. Paulo and gathers information from the state health departments published daily until 8 pm.

18,582 new cases of Covid-19 were also registered throughout the national territory, totaling 21,517,514 people who have already been infected with the virus. The moving average was 17,102 positive diagnoses, a drop of 50% compared to the index two weeks ago, which shows a downward trend.

The “7-day moving average” averages the number for the day and the previous six. It is compared with a two-week average to indicate whether there is an upward, stable or downward trend in cases or deaths. The calculation is a statistical resource to be able to see the trend of the data, muffling the noise” caused by weekends, when the notification of deaths is reduced due to a shortage of employees on duty.

Vaccinometer: Find out how the vaccination campaign progresses in Brazil and other countries

The Sivep, the federal system where Covid-19 cases and deaths are reported, the E-SUS, and state systems have undergone changes in recent weeks, causing changes in the average number of deaths and cases.

Vaccination

Twenty-six Brazilian federative units updated their data on vaccination against Covid-19 on Tuesday. Across the country, 148.644,221 people are already partially immunized with the first dose of one of the vaccines, equivalent to 69.68% of the Brazilian population. Already 96,525,104 people are fully immunized (with two doses or with the single dose vaccine), that is, 45.25% of the national population.