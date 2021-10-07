MT changes posture, asks to live in São Januário, shines in Vasco’s sub-20 and enters Diniz’s radar | Vasco

MT is another one of those good kids on the ball that goes through the cycle that includes early bursting, swaying, dazzling and slipping behavior. Normal for a young man who leaves Volta Redonda at 18 and, at 20, gains the status of great promise at Vasco. This week, the midfielder can return to the top of the seesaw.

After a conversation on Tuesday with Fernando Diniz, who likes his football, the athlete was called to train among the professionals on Wednesday. The possible reinstatement is preceded by a change of posture, attitudes that pleased and good performance in the under-20 (see beautiful moves in the video below).

MT will be observed by Diniz at Vasco; see the boy’s beautiful moves at the base

He and also versatile midfielder Caio Eduardo, Buiu, two years younger, will go through a period of observation with the coach. The duo, by the way, sees their chances increase due to the injury of Sarrafiore, who tore the cruciate ligament in his left knee during the victory over Confiança and will no longer play in 2021.

1 of 3 MT scored a nice free-kick for Vasco against Grêmio in the Under-20 Brazilian Championship — Photo: Rodrigo Fatturi/Grêmio MT scored a nice free-kick for Vasco against Grêmio in the Under-20 Brazilian Championship — Photo: Rodrigo Fatturi/Grêmio

MT changes posture and housing

After being caught partying with crowds on August 15th, MT was fined and removed for three days. On August 23, it had defined the return to the under-20 team – Also a jewel of the club, Juninho was another to go down for extra-field reasons.

As soon as he was punished, MT decided to change. Address and behavior. He left the apartment he shared with Juninho in Barra da Tijuca and asked to live in one of Vasco’s lodgings in São Januário. The decision to live the club fully and run away from temptations was taken together with the family and businessmen Fábio Braga and Lucas Trindade.

Family members, who live in Cabo Frio, in the Lakes Region of Rio de Janeiro, started to go to the capital more often. Together with Fábio and Lucas, they were the pillars to put MT on the axis. Although the athlete has financial conditions to live outside the club, the decision to live in São Januário had as its main objective a greater concentration on his professional tasks.

Juninho, who also played good games after descending to the U-20, suffered a strain in the posterior muscle of his right thigh in the return match against Fluminense, in the semifinal of Carioca in the category, on the last 15th. end of treatment.

Darling under-20 and performing well

In the first game for the youth team after the return, MT, like the whole team, did not do well in the 3-0 defeat to Nova Iguaçu. In the following game, however, he was in another condition. He was the brains of the team and had an excellent performance in the 4-0 rout over Cruzeiro. He, by the way, opened the scoring with a great goal at the beginning of the duel.

There were 10 matches in the under-20 between the departure and the call by Diniz to talk and, consequently, train with the main group. He scored three goals and, according to professionals who followed most of the matches, acted well in almost all of them.

In addition to the kick in the game against Cruzeiro, MT scored a nice free kick against Grêmio, a game in which he also started the third – made by Tavares – with a trivela throw. Last Monday, he dismantled the defense of Palmeiras with a heel pass that ended in Marcos Dias’ goal – Vasco lost 4-1 (All bids are on video at the top of this report).

Another factor observed by people inside Vasco is that MT did not go down to the base with the “strength” of athletes who had been through the professional. Beloved by the group that, for the most part, already knew him, he soon gained a reference treatment within the squad directed by Igor Guerra when he behaved like another one of them.

The skill and vision of the game demonstrated in the last matches by Vasco’s under-20 jumped to the eyes of Fernando Diniz, who decided to call him for the observation period.

It is important to emphasize that reintegration is not defined. MT will have to prove in training that he is able to return to acting with the professional cast. And, even if it recovers the space, its use in under-20 games is not discarded. For the last round of the first round of the Brazilian Championship in the category, he and Caio Eduardo can face Santos, next Tuesday.

Versatility and talent make Caio Eduardo, Buiu, observed by Diniz

Midfielder Caio Eduardo, known at the base as Buiu, arrived on Fernando Diniz’s radar for being one of the club’s main promises. The football department is betting heavily on the 18-year-old athlete, who has accumulated passages for the Brazilian national team in the lower categories.

Pulled by Marcelo Cabo on two occasions in 2021, Caio is also pleased by his versatility. In addition to midfielder, he plays the role of defensive midfielder and left-back, a position in which he scored the title goal of the 2020 Brazil Under-20 Cup.

Caio Eduardo, known as Buiu, has a game for the professional team. It entered the final stretch of a 3-1 victory over Resende, in the last round of the 2021 Guanabara Cup.