Multilaser rectifies error in reporting revenue growth in 3Q21

THE Multilaser (MLAS3) announced that the management information disclosed through a material fact on October 5, 2021 contained an error in the time base, which compared the 9 months from January to September 2021 with the 12 months from January to December 2020.

“The company clarifies that the growth in managerial revenue reflects a growth projection above 60% in consolidated net revenue in the 12 months of 2021, compared to the 12 months in 2020”, explains the company.

Multilaser claims that the projection of growth in net revenue above 60% for this year is in line with the consensus of market analysts. The company adds: “The projections presented are mere estimates by the company’s management, they are subject to risks and uncertainties.”

According to the company, the net revenue projection disclosed is based on Multilaser’s consolidated budget for the current year, as well as the increase in sales and the addition of new lines, the projected inflation for the year 2021, of 13.6% , and the exchange rate from US$1.00 to R$5.20 on 12/31/2021.

On October 5th, Multilaser announced that it registered a growth of about 60%, in the nine-month period ended September 31, 2021, in its sales compared to the year ended December 31, 2020.

