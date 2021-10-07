Mussolini’s granddaughter wins Rome elections as the most voted councilor

The granddaughter of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, Rachele Mussolini, obtained the highest number of votes in the municipal elections in Rome held on Sunday and Monday, October 3rd and 4th, reveals the almost total count of ballots, released on Wednesday. fair 6.

Candidate of the far-right Fratelli d’Italia (FDI) party, Rachele Mussolini, 47, obtained more than 8,200 votes, after counting 97% of the ballots. It was the biggest single vote. Elected for a 2nd term as councilor, Rachele claims her last name has nothing to do with her popularity.

“The person is more important than their last name, however heavy it may be,” he told the newspaper La Repubblica.

“I have many friends on the left”, completed the daughter of Romano, 4th son of the fascist dictator, who died in 2006, who was a pianist in Jazz and married in 1962 the sister of actress Sophia Loren.

Other descendants of the Italian dictator entered politics, all from the right, including Rachele’s half-sister, Alessandra, a former member of the European Parliament.

Right-wing parties were defeated in local elections on Sunday and Monday in Italy, as they lost elections in key cities like Milan, Naples and Bologna.

In Rome, the second round is scheduled for October 17 and 18 between right-wing candidate Enrico Michetti, a lawyer and radio broadcaster, and center-left candidate, former Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri.

In the 1st round, Michetti got 30% of the vote, against 27% for Gualtieri, who is the favorite, according to several polls.

