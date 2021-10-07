National average of cooking gas, diesel and CNG prices is the highest in 20 years

In September of this year, the national average price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which is the 13-kilogram cylinder gas used in homes, reached R$ 98.70.

This is the highest real average value in the historical series conducted by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), which began in 2001.

The value is about R$ 20 above the average practiced a year ago, when the item cost an average of R$ 77.40, in values ​​already corrected.

The study does not only take nominal values ​​into account: old prices are updated.

The average price of a liter of gasoline, which closed September at R$ 6.09, is the highest since February 2003, when it was R$ 2.22, which would be equivalent, through corrections, to R$ 6.18.

The data were compiled by the Petrobras Social Observatory (OSP) price monitor, a research entity linked to the Brazilian Institute for Political and Social Studies (Ibeps) and the Latin American Institute for Socioeconomic Studies (Ilaese).

The observatory also compiled data regarding the Diesel S-10, which is used in vehicles, especially in cargo trucks.

The average price of this fuel also reached the highest value of the century, with a liter being sold at an average of R$4.77 in the country.

The national average price per liter of ethanol (R$ 4.70 in September) and the cubic meter of Natural Gas Vehicles (R$ 4.13) also reached the highest values ​​since 2001.

André Braz, coordinator of the Consumer Price Index (IPC) of FGV IBRE, warned of the direct and indirect impacts of fuel prices above average inflation.

“The indirect effect caused by the increase in fuel is that it can gradually increase the price of urban transport, freight and even energy generation. Sooner or later, all these impacts end up reaching everything that is consumed in big cities”, says the economist.

“Diesel has much greater potential to spread inflation than gasoline. Thermoelectric plants can use other fuels, including diesel, and this makes energy generation more expensive”.

The OSP also made the relationship between the cost of cooking gas and fuels with the current value of the minimum wage. While in January 2015 the price of a 13kg LPG cylinder reached 5.7% of the minimum wage, currently it is equivalent to 8.5%.

“We can see that there was a downward trend in the fuel/minimum wage ratio throughout most of the 21st century, interrupted between 2015 and 2017, when Petrobras’ pricing policy changed and the real earnings of the minimum wage changed. cooled down”, says an excerpt from the analysis released by the observatory.

According to them, the biggest problem observed in these historic highs in fuel prices is Petrobras’ policy. According to the organization, the Import Parity Price (PPI) program would be the villain of the rise.

With the PPI, Petrobras began to readjust the final value of fuels according to international prices for these products plus the costs that importers have, such as transport and port fees. An international practice for commodities, with prices indexed in dollars.

The OSP Price Monitor uses data from monthly and weekly surveys from the ANP’s Fuel Price Survey (LPC), in addition to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).