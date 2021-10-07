Nazi on trial: former concentration camp guard facing courts at age 100

100-year-old man, former Sachsenhausen camp guard, appears in court on 7 October 2021

Josef S, who was 21 years old when he started working as a guard in the Sachsenhausen camp in 1942, appears in court

Seventy-six years after the end of World War II, a former concentration camp guard goes to trial for having contributed to the murder of 3,518 prisoners in Sachsenhausen, near Berlin, Germany.

Identified as Josef S because of German privacy laws, he is accused of being an accomplice in the shooting of Soviet POWs and the gassing of others.

German justice is racing against time to try Nazi-era criminals — and he is the oldest defendant to be tried so far.

Only in recent years have low-ranking Nazis been brought into the dock.