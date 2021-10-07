Nazi on trial: former concentration camp guard facing courts at age 100

1 hour ago

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Josef S, who was 21 years old when he started working as a guard in the Sachsenhausen camp in 1942, appears in court

Seventy-six years after the end of World War II, a former concentration camp guard goes to trial for having contributed to the murder of 3,518 prisoners in Sachsenhausen, near Berlin, Germany.

Identified as Josef S because of German privacy laws, he is accused of being an accomplice in the shooting of Soviet POWs and the gassing of others.

German justice is racing against time to try Nazi-era criminals — and he is the oldest defendant to be tried so far.

Only in recent years have low-ranking Nazis been brought into the dock.

Ten years ago, the conviction of former SS guard John Demjanjuk set a precedent that allowed prosecutors to prosecute those who contributed to and were complicit in Nazi crimes in World War II.

Until then, direct participation in the murder had to be proven.

Defendant Josef S was taken this Thursday (07/10) to a specially adapted sports gym in a prison in the city of Brandenburg an der Havel, where the trial began amidst a tight security scheme.

He arrived in a wheelchair and holding a briefcase.

Josef S has lived in the Brandenburg area for years, supposedly as a locksmith, and has not spoken publicly about the trial.

His lawyer, Stefan Waterkamp, ​​told the court that the defendant would not comment during the trial on the charges against him. He would, however, speak about his personal circumstances at Friday’s hearing.

Josef S was 21 years old when he started working as a guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp in 1942.

Now, at nearly 101, he is considered capable of appearing in court for up to two and a half hours a day.

The judgment is expected to continue until January.

Public prosecutor Cyrill Klement spoke before the court about the systematic murders that took place in Sachsenhausen between 1941 and 1945.

“The defendant knowingly and voluntarily supported this—at least by conscientiously carrying out his duty of guard, which was perfectly integrated into the assassination regime.”

Tens of thousands of people died in the Sachsenhausen camp, including resistance fighters, Jews, political opponents, homosexuals and prisoners of war.

A gas chamber was installed in the complex in 1943—and 3,000 people were massacred in the countryside as the war drew to a close because they were “unable to march.”

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Leon Schwarzbaum survived Sachsenhausen as well as Auschwitz and Buchenwald

The trial that began on Thursday is especially important for 17 co-plaintiffs, including survivors from Sachsenhausen.

Christoffel Heijer was six years old when he last saw his father: Johan Hendrik Heijer was one of 71 Dutch resistance fighters shot dead on the field.

“Murder is not fate, it is not a crime that can be legally erased over time,” he told the Berliner Zeitung newspaper.

At 100, Leon Schwarzenbaum, a Sachsenhausen survivor, said this was “the last trial for my friends and acquaintances and my loved ones who were murdered” — and he said he hoped it would end in a final conviction.

Most of the Nazi camp guards will not be tried.

Credit, AFP Photo caption, Bruno Dey, a former Nazi SS guard, was convicted last year as an accessory to 5,000 murders

There were 3,000 guards in the Stutthof concentration camp in Poland — and only 50 were convicted.

Last year, former Nazi guard Bruno Dey was convicted of being an accomplice in the murder of more than 5,000 prisoners. He was sentenced to two years in prison but was given a probationary suspension.

Last week, 96-year-old former Nazi camp secretary Irmgard Furchner was due to appear in court for trial in northern Hamburg, but fled the nursing home hours earlier. She was eventually captured in Hamburg, and her trial was rescheduled for October 19th. She was released from custody earlier this week.