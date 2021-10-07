Nego do Borel case: accused of harassment use mental health as marketing – 10/07/2021

For some time now, men accused of abuse, harassment and violence against women have reacted in a similar way after being the target of accusations. Probably guided by lawyers and marketing teams, they follow a fixed roadmap consisting of:

1. say it was canceled

two. Saying that you are depressed because of the “cancellation”

3. Publish emotional videos saying they’re going to get help, kind of blaming the “cancellation” for it.

The “cancelled” (sic) and depressed (sic) of the week is the singer Nego do Borel. He was denounced for vulnerable rape after harassing model Dayane Mello while she was drunk. For this reason, he was expelled from the program “A Fazenda”. In addition, he is accused by ex-girlfriends, including singer Duda Reis, who denounced him for domestic violence and rape, among other crimes.

Since leaving the program, Borel has said that he suffers a lot, that he is ill, depressed. The thing extrapolated on Tuesday, when, after being reported missing by his family, Nego was found in a motel in Rio de Janeiro.

The singer justified his disappearance on account of his mental health. “I wanted to isolate myself because I’m going through a very difficult time, a lot of things happening in my life, but I wanted to be alone”. On the same day, the singer’s team announced that he would seek psychological treatment. His sister made an appeal: “My brother is really sick. Depression is no joke. Empathize! Put yourself in your neighbor’s shoes!”

He may, in fact, be really in need of help. But that’s not our problem. Of course the family should really help.

Now, do you need to let us know and create a show?

Why is the team already warning that “he needs to take care of his mental health”?

To try to justify the abuse and also to take the blame away from the abuser. Yes, when they say that the person has been “cancelled”, the person accused of abuse becomes a victim of journalists and social media users who “canceled” him.

Cancellation, for those who live on another planet, is the practice of exhaustively criticizing a person or brand on social networks, demanding boycott, retraction and so on. A practice that can be horrible and cruel. But saying “oh, I’m being cancelled”, has become the motto of many men who are accused of crime. Let’s be clear, in the case of Borel and so many others, this is not the case, they have not been “cancelled”. They were reported for crimes, which is very different.

And no, folks, being “bad in mental health” or depressed doesn’t justify abuse. Using the “mental health card” is even disrespectful to all of us who have disorders (I include myself because I’m diagnosed with Generalized Anxiety Disorder).

Of course, many people who commit crimes against women also have disorders. But one thing has nothing to do with the other.

Another example. Last week, singer Lucas Penteado exposed his fiancée in a live, in which he accused her, by all indications falsely, of treason. Lucas, from what has been reported even on Big Brother, has problems after drinking. But that doesn’t justify exposing a woman! Nothing justifies it.

What do we expect those accused of harassment, moral, psychological or physical abuse to do? Let them assume their actions and pay for them. Of course, it will be great (for them) if they take care of their mental health. But… What do we have to do with this?