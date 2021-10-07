Nego do Borel talks about disappearance and exposes everything

After disappearing in Rio de Janeiro, Borel left fans and relatives worried. In an interview with Best of the Afternoon, the singer who was kicked out of A Fazenda 13 less than two weeks ago, revealed that the decision was made out of a desire to be alone.

“I went out yesterday and didn’t tell my mom. I wanted to isolate myself because I’m going through a very difficult time. Lots of things happening in my life. But I wanted to be alone. I didn’t know that my mother was going to a police station and that it would give all this repercussion”, he began.

In the aftermath, he still revealed that he wasn’t with anyone at the motel. “I didn’t evaluate her coming to the police station and I even apologized to her. I wanted to be alone. He was alone in the hotel, he wasn’t with a woman with anyone. I took a lot of medicine because I wanted to sleep. I woke up and there was all this repercussion”, he commented.

mother’s concern

In an interview with The afternoon is yours, Roseli Viana, mother of Nego do Borel, opened the game and he said he is very concerned about his son’s mental health. According to her, the former pawn is devastated. With an open heart, she argued about her fear of going into depression.

“He wasn’t even here yet and I had already said that I was afraid he would want to take his own life, fall into depression. That’s what’s happening, he’s not okay, he’s sad. “We are not having a voice, so I ask for strength and for people to look more lovingly at others. He is a human being, a person who just wants to fight. This was all my fear, which is precisely what is happening. I Unfortunately, we are in a sad situation, but with a lot of support. Mine, from his family, that he has a mother and a grandmother. We will manage [superar],” she said.

wronged

After being removed from the Record program, Nego published a video on the internet and said he was wronged. At the time, he made it clear that he would never take advantage of the pawn Dayane Mello.

“Once again wronged and once again I have no voice. I came here to clarify some things that are happening. I’ll start with what was going on out here before the reality show. During these months I have been accused of several things. I don’t even have arguments for that. All these things that I’ve been accused of and proving the opposite along with the police have had no value. People are still judging me. My voice is worthless. Today I see racism wide open“, he said.